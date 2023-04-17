Watch Love Is Blind: Japan If You Want More Wholesome Romances Like Brett and Tiffany's

[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Love Is Blind Season 4's finale and reunion and Love Is Blind: Japan. Read at your own risk!]

In Love Is Blind Season 4's Episode 5, Chelsea asked fiancé Kwame the Question of the Century: "Which couples do you think are gonna survive when we go home?" The engaged couples from Netflix's reality dating show were in Mexico — spending in-person time together for the first time — and had just met the other pairs IRL. Kwame said what all viewers were thinking: "My goodness, if Brett and Tiff don't make it, it will eat me alive. It will kill me." Same, Kwame, same.

Thankfully, no one was harmed because Brett and Tiffany not only said yes at the altar, but the very-much-delayed Love Is Blind reunion revealed that they're still married. Whew, we can believe in love again! In a season that will be remembered for having the messiest love triangles — cue Zack proposing to Bliss after (rightfully) breaking up with Irina, Jackie dating Josh after (wrongfully) ending the engagement with Marshall — Brett and Tiffany were a breath of fresh air.

Sure, much of what makes Love Is Blind enjoyable is the drama, and I will be the first to say that Season 4 was far more entertaining than the last two because of this cast's chaotic decisions. But a big part of why I continue to watch the show, four seasons in, is for the experience of wholeheartedly rooting for a couple to have that fairytale ending. Like many, no one on the show has made me feel that way since Cameron and Lauren from Love Is Blind Season 1. That's why I was so thrilled to follow Brett and Tiffany's journey, and breathed a sigh of relief when the reunion showed they're still together. If you're in the same boat and enjoy Love Is Blind for the occasional wholesome moments and the rare couple like Brett and Tiffany, might I introduce you to Love Is Blind: Japan?

Love Is Blind Season 4 Netflix

Even though Love Is Blind: Japan follows a total of eight engaged pairs out of the pods (the producers told TV Guide last year they were only expecting four), viewers get to spend enough time with each one to become invested in their relationships. And while the show's U.S. counterpart tends to focus on the most dramatic, often heated exchanges between couples, Love Is Blind: Japan shows just as much good as the bad. Of course, every engaged pair faces obstacles under these unusual circumstances. But for the most part, we see cast members try to resolve conflicts how adults capable of healthy communication would — and not in the manner of someone playing it up for the cameras for five seconds of fame (yes we're looking at you, Irina). Some might think this type of editing is "boring," just like how they might prefer watching cast members who are a hot mess more than Brett and Tiffany. But the result is a show that feels significantly more realistic and produces genuinely heartwarming scenes. Yes, as a viewer a part of me wants to be yelling at the screen during jaw-dropping moments — like when Jackie kissed Josh at the coffee shop, because WTF? But there's a greater part of me that wants to swoon over tender exchanges between a couple that's seriously considering marriage, and Love Is Blind: Japan gave me plenty of that.

Which brings us to the actual couples (if you don't want to be spoiled for the show, look away now). If you're longing for more swoon-worthy love stories like Brett and Tiffany's and Cameron and Lauren's, Motomi and Ryotaro's journey will satisfy your heart's desires. This unlikely pair quickly became a fan-favorite when the show aired in 2022, and viewers from around the world — me included — cheered from the top of our lungs when they got married in the finale. And all signs on social media point to Motomi and Ryotaro's relationship still going strong today. Case in point: Motomi recently posted on Instagram about their baby who was due in a week. You know how host Vanessa Lachey was ickily pressing the married couples about their pregnancy plans at the Season 4 reunion? Well, we're about to have a Love Is Blind baby on the other side of the world.

Love Is Blind: Japan Netflix

And Motomi and Ryotaro's child won't even be the first Love Is Blind: Japan baby. Earlier this year, Midori and Wataru, who also got married on the show, posted on Instagram about their newborn daughter. "My angel is finally here in my arms," Midori wrote. "Baby Mitaru is smiling in the last photo." Ugh, why am I crying again? Midori and Wataru had their own share of challenges on the show — including Midori not finding Wataru more physically attractive upon first meeting him after the engagement. But unlike Irina who struggled with a similar issue with Zack and immediately shut down, Midori stayed respectful toward her fiancé and the two worked hand-in-hand to address the problem. Now, you can't help but celebrate their relationship and the family they're building.

If Love Is Blind is an explosive train wreck you can't look away from, Love Is Blind: Japan is a calm and breezy bike ride in the park. There are some bumps along the way, but the ride will ultimately leave you refreshed and smiling. Netflix, when is Love Is Blind: Japan Season 2 coming?

Love Is Blind: Japan is available to stream.