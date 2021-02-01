Watch All the Super Bowl 2021 Commercials (So Far!)

Super Bowl 2021 is just around the corner and if you're not here for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or what promises to be an electric halftime show from The Weeknd, then perhaps you are here for the actual greatest part of the Big Game: the commercials.

Every year companies drop millions of dollars to showcase memorable ads during the most-watched television event of the year. This year is no different with Cheetos, Chipotle, and more already dropping early previews of their Super Bowl ads. Some are going for funny clips with big names, while others are going for poignant and memorable. There won't be any Budweiser Clysdale tear-jerkers this year, but Michelob's "Happy" commercial might warrant a need for Kleenex. You have been warned.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Check out the Super Bowl 2021 commercials that have been released so far.

Frito-Lay: "'Twas the Night Before Super Bowl"

The Frito-Lay team is packed with superstar sportsmen including brothers Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, and their dad Archie, Marshawn Lynch, Terry Bradshaw, and Troy Aikman, to name a few. Because everyone and their brother loves Super Bowl snacks!

M&M's: TBD

All we know about this spot is that comedy favorite and Schitt's Creekco-creator Dan Levy appears in it. Other than that, we're expecting the brand's usual goofy moments.

MTN DEW: "Counting MTN DEW MAJOR MELON with John Cena"

If you've been wanting to see John Cena in shorts drinking a bubblegum-colored soda, Mountain Dew has the spot for you. They're selling their new watermelon flavor drink and Cena is front and center making the pitch and inviting viewers to participate in a contest. Mountain Dew is saying they'll give away a $1 million cash prize to whichever viewer can guess how many bottles are shown during John Cena's 30-second commercial, using the hashtag #MTNDEWMAJORMELON on Twitter. Good luck!

Uber Eats: "Wayne and Garth Are Back"

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are back as the lovable half-baked Wayne's World duo from SNL days of old - now they're acting as Uber Eats hypemen. Say it with us: it's party time and it's excellent!

Hellman's: TBD

The full spot won't be seen until Super Bowl Sunday during the game but this teaser stars Amy Schumer and it looks like she gets a pair of wings? Your guess is as good as ours.

Cheetos: "It Wasn't Me"

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Shaggy co-star in this new Cheetos spot. The former That 70s Showco-stars, who are now married with kids, are tasked with solving a Cheetos-related robbery.

Pringles: "Space Returns"

Pringles flavor-stacking is something the kids are doing and this ad has astronauts stranded at sea, desperately trying to get the attention of their mission control crew and on a nearby ship who are too busy discovering new flavor combos.

Bud Light: "Last Year's Lemons"

If years were fruit, everyone would agree 2020 was a lemon. That's the basis for this Bud Light spot that's a play on the old adage, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade." We don't know about you but we're still trying to get the bad taste of 2020 out of our mouths.

Michelob Ultra: "Happy"

This spot features moving photography of star athletes such as Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, Anthony Davis, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler, and Alex Morgan enjoying a cold beer while spending time with friends and family. While the spot doesn't seem to focus on beer, it does spotlight a really wonderful life question, "Are you happy because you win, or do you win because you're happy?"

Chipotle: "Can a Burrito Change the World?"

The 30-second spot has a young boy wondering if a burrito can change the world. It tracks the steps involved in getting a burrito into your hands, including the ways we plant, water, grow, pick and transport things.

Mercari: "Get Your Unused Things Back in the Game"

True to the company's basic idea, Mercari is repurposing one of its 15-second spots that is already on air, and asking viewers to get rid of their unused items to give them new life somewhere else.

Vroom: "Dealership Pain"

The online car dealer has their first Super Bowl ad this year. It's about a car-buyer dealing with a tough car salesman (sound familiar?) at a dealership. There's a reference to the pandemic as Vroom suggests bypassing the dealership and instead using Vroom's contact-free delivery.

Doritos 3D: "Flat Matthew"

Only a quick teaser was released but it sounds like Matthew McConnaughey is on the high-flying end of a kite being pulled by a dog. That's enough to get us to check out this spot.

Tide: "The Jason Alexander Hoodie"

In one of the odder spots of 2021, Jason Alexander's face changes expressions as the guy wearing the hoodie does a bunch of tasks like throwing out garbage, lying on the ground, and dropping gum on the hoodie. Spoiler alert: The real Jason Alexander turns up at the end of the spot.

Super Bowl 2021 pre-show begins at 6 p.m. ET on CBS, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.