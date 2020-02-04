It's that time of year again where every Facebook friend you have becomes 10 times more invested in politics than usual. In lieu of your regular broadcast television plans, President Donald Trump is slated to deliver the annual State of the Union address this Tuesday, Feb. 4, and given the current political turmoil, it's already shaping up to be a doozy.

It's worth noting that this won't be the first time a sitting president has addressed the nation during his impeachment trial. President Bill Clinton faced similar circumstances in his 1999 address, and he did it without saying the word "impeachment" once. So, if you're planning to tune in to stay politically informed, or if you just want to see whether Trump addresses the elephant in the room, we've got all the info you need:

How to Watch

President Trump will take the stage and speak before Congress this Tuesday at 9/8c on every major network. You can watch on CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, and CNN.

For cord-cutters, there are several streaming options as well. A bunch of YouTube channels will stream the speech live, including the White House's channel, ABC News' channel, NBC News' channel, and CBS News' channel. There will also be streams available on CNN.com C-SPAN.org and PBS.org, none of which require a cable subscription. Roku users can watch on the Roku Channel, and subscribers with Hulu Live TV can also catch the address on Hulu.

What to Expect

The State of the Union address takes place in the chamber of the House of Representatives inside the U.S. Capitol building, with members of the Senate and the House along with Supreme Court justices and joints chiefs of staff in attendance. The exception, of course, is the designated survivor, which in addition to being a criminally underrated TV show, is also a real thing that happens.

In the past, Trump has spoken on hot-button topics like immigration, criminal justice, the opium crisis, and healthcare, but this year, many will be watching to see whether Trump will make mention of the impeachment controversy. The address will also take place directly after the Iowa caucuses, so there's a possibility President Trump will make reference to one or more of the Democratic candidates who are hoping to run against him later this year in the general election.

What Shows Are Getting Bumped

Some of your favorite TV shows will get bumped from their regular airing times. Hearing updates on the current administration's agenda for domestic and foreign policy is important, sure, but what about This Is Us?!

This is Us and New Amsterdam will both be postponed due to the State of the Union, as will CBS's FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, ABC's mixed-ish and black-ish, and Fox's The Resident. Luckily for superhero fans, The CW is skipping SOTU coverage and will be airing its two popular superhero shows, The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow as usual.