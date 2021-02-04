WandaVision Boss Jac Schaeffer Teases a Deeper Look at Wanda's 'Internal Life' in Upcoming Episodes

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision Disney+

We're pretty much at the halfway point of WandaVision and last week's episode confirmed that Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is responsible for the Westview anomaly that is making the inhabitants of an entire small town think they are living in a sitcom. Just outside of Westview, SWORD -- the new SHIELD -- has set up headquarters where they are trying to figure out exactly what is going on with Wanda and the other people in her bubble.

Episode 4 revealed how SWORD discovered the bubble and what they had figured out leading up to Monica (Teyonah Parris) being kicked out of Westview, as well as how shaken Wanda was after realizing an outsider found her way into the fantasy. As Wanda tried to shake off Monica's interference, it became obvious that her sitcom facade was starting to crumble, especially when Vision (Paul Bettany) reappeared with the Mind Stone ripped out of his forehead, as he was immediately after his last encounter with Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War. According to WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer, that moment was just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the show revealing how Wanda has been processing her lover's death.

"The series is about Wanda and what's happening with Wanda internally. I think that moment [with dead Vision], especially, is meant to kind of put the audience in the shoes of Wanda and kind of feel her psychology a bit," Schaeffer told TV Guide recently. "The show is about her and Vision, so we will be getting more of a window into her internal life as we move forward in the show."

Now that the audience is aware of SWORD's involvement with what's going on in Westview, WandaVision will have to balance its sitcom aspects with tracking what's going on with Monica, Jimmy (Randall Park), and Darcy (Kat Dennings) in the "real world," including how they've changed since The Blip.

"Everybody seems to be into Jimmy and Darcy and Monica and we will not skimp on seeing the trio," Schaeffer promised. "The focus is trying to make sure that these characters feel authentic, and that we understand where they've been, and where they're coming from. We will bring in their experiences and their storylines as needed to create a fully dimensional story."

The trio will have to put together all their knowledge in order to help Wanda with whatever crisis she is going through, and Schaeffer teases that it's only going to get more epic from here.

"This is the MCU. So things get bigger, and I'm looking forward to people seeing that," she said.

WandaVision continues with new episodes dropping every Friday on Disney+.