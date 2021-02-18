Virgin River Season 3: Cast, Premiere Date, Spoilers and Everything You Need to Know

Sign in to customize your TV listings
Who shot Jack?
Netflix dropped Season 2 of Virgin River over Thanksgiving weekend in 2020, but we are more than ready to head back to that quaint mountain town to have our burning questions answered after the Season 2 cliffhanger.
At the end of Season 2, Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) found Jack (Martin Henderson) bleeding out on the floor of his bar after being shot by an unknown assailant. Doc (Tim Matheson) has been given a grim diagnosis by his doctor, but we didn't get a chance to find out exactly what's going on with his health before the season ended. Paige (Lexa Doig) skipped town and left her son with Preacher (Colin Lawrence) after her ex-husband's twin brother discovered where she was. Being a legal guardian may put serious wrinkles in Preacher's plan to move to San Francisco and start a new life as the chef of a five-star restaurant.
What else can you expect in Virgin River Season 3? Here's everything we know so far.
There are new faces heading to Virgin River for the new season. Zibby Allen will play Brie, Jack's fun-loving lawyer sister. Stacey Farber joins the cast as Tara Anderson, Lily's (Lynda Boyd) daughter.
Netflix has not officially announced a premiere date for Season 3, but the Twitter video of Breckenridge and Henderson making the renewal announcement was taken from the show's set, indicating that Season 3 may have already been filmed and we could be seeing new episodes sooner than expected.
The aforementioned cast will all be returning for Season 3, along with Daniel Gillies who will continue to make "visitations" to Mel as her dead husband.
Seasons 1 and 2 of Virgin River are now streaming on Netflix. If you've already watched, and rewatched, check out 8 other shows like Virgin River to tide you over until the show officially returns.