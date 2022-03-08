Vikings: Valhalla's Leo Suter and Frida Gustavsson Tease Harald and Freydis' Fate in Season 2

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Vikings: Valhalla Season 1. Read at your own risk!]

The tense first season of Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla brought a lot of strife, violence, and betrayal. It's hard to say that any character made their way out of the season with a happy ending, but two of the central players can at least say they have each other going into Season 2. Freydis (Frida Gustavsson) and Harald (Leo Suter) survived the attack on Kattegat in the Season 1 finale and set off into the sunset together, but their future is anything but certain heading into the next chapter, especially with Harald gravely injured from battle.

"It's been a tumultuous relationship in many ways. Something that I spoke with Jeb [Stuart, series creator] a lot about is how would she react knowing that Harald is the reason that a lot of the people she loves passed away. There is definitely that little moment where she sees him and he's bleeding and she's questioning whether it's worth it or not," Gustavsson told TV Guide. "Is she going to be able to live with the consequences of all of his actions? Ultimately, she makes the decision that I guess love conquers all and picks him up. And they ride off together. To the future they ride into, I'm not going to say."

Jeb Stuart informed TV Guide that Season 2 will pick up a month after the invasion of Kattegat and he looks forward to what fans will think when they see the couple with the tumultuous past when the show returns.

"She sees him in those final scenes in Episode 8, where he's bleeding, and all around him are the guards of Jarl Kare. She knows he's fought against these people who are her enemies," Stuart explained. "There's that one moment where the two of them have that connection, and it's one of my favorite parts. David Frazee, who directed it, did a brilliant job there of making us wonder what's the next step, but the fact that she comes to him is a real testament to their love at that particular point. When we pick them up in Season 2, it'll be fun to sort of see what it's like."

Suter, who plays Harald, agreed that he's intrigued about how his character and Freydis will fare.

"Harald and Freydis have been through so much over the course of that first season. From just a [hookup] at the start of it all to actually deep talks about religion, what they want in life, what they value, and then the journey that Freydis goes through is monumental. Likewise, Harald's world gets turned upside down and he realizes that the political game that he's in is ruthless and bloodthirsty," Suter revealed. "They really compliment each other well through that season. It's a difficult one because they are very similar people but at the same time very different people. Final shots are us riding off together, so wait and see."

Hopefully we won't have to wait long as Netflix has already finished production on the second season.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.