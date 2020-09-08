Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley — who once played angst-riddled human and vampire lovers on the iconic series The Vampire Diaries — reunited over Labor Day weekend and Instagrammed the quarantine pod of every stan's dreams.

Dobrev posted a delightful pic of her, Wesley, and Wesley's wife with their respective puppers and the pair joked in the comments about Wesley's dog Gregory getting smushed between all his beloved humans. (Dobrev's dog, Maverick, seems to be camera ready unlike sweet Greggy.)

The pair infamously did not get along during the filming of the first season of The Vampire Diaries. Dobrev joked in a 2019 interview on the Directionally Challenged podcast (run by fellow TVD alum, Candice King and Kayla Ewell) that people often asked if they were dating in real life because their chemistry was so intense, but they had no idea it was fueled by hate. "We despised each other so much, that it read as love," said Dobrev. "We really just didn't get along the first maybe five months of shooting."

But eventually the duo became close over shooting the series, so much so that Dobrev said out of everyone in the TVD cast, she and Wesley still hang out the most despite the series ending 2017. "We ended up getting to a good place," said Dobrev. "It's so funny how time changes everything because I never thought he would be one of my best friends."

The Vampire Diaries is available to stream on Netflix.