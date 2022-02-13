We're ready for the next big hit series about vampires, and Vampire Academy may just be the one. The upcoming Peacock show is based on Richelle Mead's popular YA novel series of the same name, and is helmed by Julie Plec, co-creator of The Vampire Diaries. Plec also created its spin-off The Originals, and the spin-off of that series, Legacies. Now, fans of Plec's projects as well as Mead's books have a new paranormal romance story on the small screen to look forward to.
Vampire Academy follows Rose Hathaway, a teen Dhampir, or half-vampire, half-human, training at St. Vladimir's Academy. Her mission is simple: to become a guardian of her best friend Lissa Dragomir, a Moroi vampire and the last of her royal family. At the academy, Rose falls in love with her instructor Dimitri Belikov, a model Dhampir guardian.
Peacock has described Vampire Academy as a "sexy drama" that "combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre." It will consist of 10 one-hour episodes. While we don't have too many details about the show's release just yet, the series regulars and the behind-the-scenes team have been announced.
Here's everything we know about Peacock's Vampire Academy so far.
First Footage
In "What's Coming to Peacock in 2022?" the streamer teased first footage of the series. Across two short seconds, we see one shot of Sisi Stringer's Rose Hathaway with Daniela Nieves' Lissa Dragomir — and another of an action-packed fight scene that appears to take place on the school grounds. "I want to protect my best friend," Rose tells Lissa in the first shot. The Vampire Academy footage starts at 0:39 in the clip.
Cast
Sisi Stringer plays the lead character Rose Hathaway. She is bent on protecting the benevolent Moroi vampires from the Strigoi, savage vampires who kill for blood. Daniela Nieves plays Lissa Dragomir, Rose's best friend with whom she shares a psychic bond. Stringer and Nieves are joined by Kieron Moore, who stars as Dimitri Belikov—the Dhampir guardian that is Rose's love interest.
André Dae Kim will play Christian Ozera, a royal Moroi vampire searching for faith-based answers to his questions about the world. J. August Richards stars as Victor Dashkov, also a Moroi vampire but one that specializes in political strategy. Meanwhile, Anita-Joy Uwajeh stars as Moroi vampire Tatiana Vogel who is a political underdog.
Mia McKenna-Bruce joins the cast as Mia Karp, a fellow student at St. Vladimir's Academy. Rhian Blundell plays Meredith, a guardian-in-training who develops instant chemistry with Mia. Jonetta Kaiser stars as Sonya Karp and Andrew Liner as Mason Ashford.
Release Date
No release date has been announced yet for Vampire Academy.
Behind the Scenes
Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar, and Jillian DeFrehn will executive-produce Vampire Academy while Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre serve as showrunners. Peacock has announced that Spain will be the filming location for the series.
How to Watch
Vampire Academy will be available to stream on Peacock.