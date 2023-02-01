Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey, Outer Banks Netflix

February is famously cold (unless you're in Australia), soooo long (despite actually being the shortest month of the year), and somehow the month when I schedule all my most dreaded tasks. It's a real winner! Take solace in TV. This month brings Season 3 of Netflix's treasure-hunting adventure Outer Banks, if you're looking to escape; Season 4 of Netflix's stalker drama You, if you're looking for a murder mystery about hating the Brits; the final season of FX's Snowfall, if you're looking for crime; and Starz's Party Down revival, if you're looking for cult comedies about cater waiters.

Our guide to the best TV in February is divided into three sections: the best shows and movies to watch in the month, the best shows to watch by streaming service, and a calendar of TV highlights. Whatever you're looking for, you'll find it below.

The best movies and shows to watch in February

Snowfall Season 6 (Feb. 22, FX)

A nominee for Best Documentary Feature at this year's Academy Awards, All That Breathes is a touching film about two brothers in New Delhi who run a bird hospital. When black kites, a bird of prey essential to the city's ecosystem, start falling out of the polluted skies, the siblings make it their mission to rescue and treat them. The Oscars were right about this one: It's easily one of the best documentaries of the year. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

The newest "this is so bizarre it can't be real" docuseries to hit streaming covers the case of conman Larry Ray, who formed a mini-cult made up primarily of students at New York's Sarah Lawrence College starting in 2010. Ray, who was living in his daughter's dorm room (red flag!), used psychological and physical methods to manipulate a group of college students to his will. The timing of the series works out pretty well for Hulu, because Ray was just convicted of sex trafficking, forced labor, and more in a New York court and sentenced to 60 years in prison. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

You Season 4 Part 1 (Feb. 9, Netflix)

Seeing Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in London is going to be a trip, innit? The New York murderer turned L.A. murderer is taking his questionable talents to Europe, where he'll be masquerading as a professor, keeping tabs on his librarian crush (Tati Gabrielle), getting texts from a stalker, and palling around with privileged jerks. You can take the guy out of Gossip Girl, but you can't take Gossip Girl out of the guy, am I right? Here's everything we know about Season 4 (which will be split into two halves — Part 2 premieres March 9). -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Snowfall Season 6 (Feb. 22, FX)

It's the final season of FX's period drama about the 1980s crack cocaine epidemic in Southern California, and everything is ready to come crashing down on Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), a young man who worked his way up from street dealer to kingpin over the series' five already aired seasons. In Season 6, it's October 1986, and the Saints' empire is rattled by civil war as Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) undercuts her nephew and law enforcement comes closing in. Yeah, someone is going to die before this is all over. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Outer Banks Season 3 (Feb. 23, Netflix)

At this point, the Outer Banks isn't so much a place as it is a state of mind. In Season 3, Outer Banks is taking the action to the Caribbean — and beyond — as the Pogues are pulled into a dangerous hunt for a lost city. It's been a year and a half since Season 2 ended with that massive reveal about John B.'s (Chase Stokes) family, and we're relieved we don't have to wait until this summer to find out what comes next. Being a summer show is also a state of mind. Here's everything we know about Season 3. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

The Consultant (Feb. 24, Prime Video)

Christoph Waltz headlines this dark comedy about a consultant brought in by a video game company to get things in order, but he soon begins to pull the strings and take things into his own hands. The employees will be wishing they could work Saturdays instead of enduring what's coming for them. The term "corporate horror" seems redundant, but that's what this show feels like. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Party Down Season 3 (Feb. 24, Starz)

Party Down, the beloved comedy about a group of aspiring actors working as caterers, is one of those cult shows that have only grown in popularity since being canceled, which is why it's getting a long-awaited third season 13 years after it last aired. The revival picks up a decade later as the crew crosses paths again at a reunion, with Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, and the rest of the original cast (save for Lizzy Caplan) returning. Jennifer Garner is a new addition to the group of regulars, while Quinta Brunson and James Marsden will guest star. Are we having fun yet? -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

What's on Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, and more in February

The Consultant (Feb. 24, Prime Video)

February is the shortest month of the year, coming in at two or even three days shorter than every other month on the calendar! Perhaps if February had those extra days, Amazon Prime Video would have packed them with some amazing new releases, because as it stands, 28 days wasn't enough. The light month's brightest spot is the dark comedy The Consultant, a twisted series starring Christoph Waltz as a consultant who helps improve a video game company. While that on its own doesn't sound exciting, it's the vibe that matters here. This guy looks like he's going to reduce headcount by raising the bodycount. Also coming this month are the second season of Carnival Row, a fantasy series that aired its first season three years ago, and the Allison Brie film Somebody I Used to Know. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in February, plus everything coming to Prime Video in February.

A Million Little Things (Season 5, ABC)

One of Hulu's biggest titles this month is the true crime docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence. And with a title like that, you know it's at least going to be watchable. But Hulu also is the place to go for next-day streaming of two shows that are on their final season. ABC's A Million Little Things and FX's Snowfall both hit the streamer in February as they prepare to bow out. Plus, one of Hulu's trademarks is getting the indie film gems that other streamers don't, and this month there are a couple of films that were popular among critics. First up is the foreign horror film Piggy, a thriller packed with social commentary and an unlikely heroine who does the unthinkable... or maybe it's justified? Also out this month is the trippy sci-fi comedy Something in the Dirt, from the filmmaking duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Hulu in February, plus everything coming to Hulu in February.

You Season 4 Part 1 (Feb. 9, Netflix)

Are you a beach vacation person or a city vacation person? Netflix isn't going to make you choose. You can have both! The streamer's two biggest February releases are You, which heads to London for Season 4, and Outer Banks, which heads to the Caribbean for Season 3. Murder and mayhem are included for free. And if you're into golf, you can also check out the sports docuseries Full Swing. On the movie side of things, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher swap houses — and maybe fall in love — in the rom-com Your Place or Mine. It's a great month for getaways. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on Netflix in February, plus everything coming to and leaving Netflix in February.

Empire of Light (Film, HBO Max)

We're all collectively holding our breath until the new season of Succession drops toward the end of March, but we need things to hold us over until then. HBO and HBO Max are providing us with Oscar-nominated films (Empire of Light, the very good bird documentary All That Breathes), more of that funny British guy (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 10), and, if all else fails, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special. Here's our list of the best shows and movies on HBO and HBO Max in February, plus everything coming to HBO and HBO Max in February.

Star Trek: Picard (Season 3, Paramount+)

The best new shows and movies everywhere else in February

Star Trek: Picard is boldly going into its last run — the third and final season kicks off Feb. 16 on Paramount+. But you can soften the blow of that loss by checking out a new show about space: Apple TV+'s Hello Tomorrow!, starring Billy Crudup as a traveling salesman pitching timeshares on the moon. That's out Feb. 17. Apple TV+ also has the con artist movie Sharper (Feb. 17) and a new travel show led by none other than Eugene Levy, The Reluctant Traveler (out Feb. 24). Over on Disney+, catch Season 2 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder starting Feb. 1 and a new documentary on the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Feb. 8. And on Feb. 23, Peacock has Season 2 of the dramatic Fresh Prince remake Bel-Air.

February TV calendar highlights

Wednesday, Feb. 1

The Ark (Season 1, Syfy)

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 6, Netflix)

Gunther's Millions (Miniseries, Netflix)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 2, Disney+)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Film, Disney+)

Thursday, Feb. 2

Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over (Film, HBO Max)

Freeridge (Season 1, Netflix)

Friday, Feb. 3

Dear Edward (Season 1, Apple TV+)

Harlem (Season 2, Prime Video)

Killing County (Season 1, Hulu)

Stand (Film, Showtime)

True Spirit (Film, Netflix)

Sunday, Feb. 5

65th Grammy Awards (CBS)

Murder in Big Horn (Miniseries, Showtime)

Monday, Feb. 6

Bloodlands (Season 2, Acorn TV)

C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood (Season 3, HBO)

Tuesday, Feb. 7

All That Breathes (Film, HBO)

State of the Union Address (Various Networks)

Wednesday, Feb. 8

The Flash (Season 9, The CW)

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Special, Disney+)

A Million Little Things (Season 5, ABC)

Not Dead Yet (Season 1, ABC)

Thursday, Feb. 9

Attachment (Film, Shudder)

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special (TV Special, HBO Max)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Miniseries, Hulu)

You (Season 4 Part 1, Netflix)

Friday, Feb. 10

At Midnight (Film, Paramount+)

Love Is Blind: After the Altar (TV Reunion, Netflix)

Somebody I Used to Know (Film, Prime Video)

Your Place or Mine (Film, Netflix)

Saturday, Feb. 11

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (Comedy Special, HBO)

Sunday, Feb. 12

Next Level Chef (Season 2, Fox)

Super Bowl LVII (Fox)

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Love Trip: Paris (Season 1, Freeform)

Perfect Match (Season 1, Netflix)

Planet Sex With Cara Delevigne (Season 1, Hulu)

Wednesday, Feb. 15

African Queens (Season 1, Netflix)

Full Swing (Season 1, Netflix)

The Masked Singer (Season 9, Fox)

Red Rose (Season 1, Netflix)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Season 3, Hulu)

Thursday, Feb. 16

Animal Control (Season 1, Fox)

Star Trek: Picard (Season 3, Paramount+)

The Upshaws (Part 3, Netflix)

Friday, Feb. 17

The 12th Victim (Miniseries, Showtime)

Animaniacs (Season 3, Hulu)

Carnival Row (Season 2, Prime Video)

Hello Tomorrow! (Season 1, Apple TV+)

j-hope in the Box (Film, Disney+)

Sharper (Film, Apple TV+)

Sunday, Feb. 19

American Idol (Season 21, ABC)

The Company You Keep (Season 1, ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Season 10, HBO)

Magnum P.I. (Season 5, NBC)

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Miniseries, Netflix)

Snowfall (Season 6, FX)

The Strays (Film, Netflix)

Thursday, Feb. 23

Bel-Air (Season 2, Peacock)

Outer Banks (Season 3, Netflix)

Friday, Feb. 24

Bruiser (Film, Hulu)

The Consultant (Season 1, Prime Video)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5, Netflix)

Party Down (Season 3, Starz)

The Reluctant Traveler (Season 1, Apple TV+)

We Have a Ghost (Film, Netflix)

Saturday, Feb. 25

54th NAACP Image Awards (BET)

Sunday, Feb. 26

29th Annual SAG Awards (YouTube)

The Blacklist (Season 10, NBC)

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1, Netflix)

A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou (Comedy Special, Netflix)