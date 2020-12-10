The Mandalorian has become Disney+'s most popular offering and a downright cultural phenomenon, so it's not surprising to learn that Disney has more Star Wars shows planned for the streaming service. Today during a presentation aimed at investors but watched by fans and press everywhere, Disney announced not one, but two new Star Wars shows — and fans are going to be pretty excited to learn what they are.

The first is Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic. Star Wars head Kathleen Kennedy didn't reveal any further details, but we can make some guesses. The New Republic is the government that cropped up between the original trilogy and the newest trilogy, so this series might be set concurrently with or at least in the same time period as The Mandalorian.

Second, Kennedy revealed another new Star Wars streaming show: Ahsoka, which of course will focus on fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano. Tano recently made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2, played by Rosario Dawson. Kennedy did not explicitly say either way, but it's probably safe to speculate that the new series will continue in that vein.

"Set within the timeline of Mandalorian, these interconnected shows, along with future stories, will excite new audiences, embrace our most passionate fans, and culminate in [connected events]," Kennedy said. Clearly, they're keen to set up an interconnected universe of Star Wars TV shows not unlike the big screen's Marvel Cinematic Universe, or, for a parallel example, the DC Arrow-verse over on the CW. It's worked quite well for shows including Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and more, so why not Star Wars?

There were plenty of other Star Wars announcements during the investors call, and we have more coverage coming at you shortly. Stay tuned, and we'll keep updating as the story develops.

In addition, we learned today that Disney+ will be getting more mature content in the future — depending where you live.

This article was originally published on TV Guide sister site GameSpot.com.