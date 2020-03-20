There's nothing quite like a good Star Wars Twitter explosion, is there? News broke Friday morning that Rosario Dawson has reportedly been tapped to play Ahsoka Tano in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and that got Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans all riled up.

The character of Ahsoka Tano is a major character from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, an animated series that takes place between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. She is voiced by Ashley Eckstein, who has obviously become beloved by the fans of the show over the years. So beloved, in fact, that when they heard another actress would be playing her in the live-action series, they had some thoughts.

Not all of them are totally against Dawson's casting, but after hearing Eckstein voice the character for over 10 years, it's safe to say that fans have become pretty attached.

The Mandalorian Season 2: Release Date, Spoilers, and More

What is your dream casting for Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2?

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is scheduled to be released this fall on the streaming service.