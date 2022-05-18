What's on TV Tonight: So You Think Can Dance Returns After Years Away

It's been years since someone has asked you if you can dance, but that ends tonight with the return of So You Think You Can Dance, which gets a makeover with new judges (but Cat Deeley returns as host, thank heavens). Later this week, Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons have an interstellar secret in Amazon's sci-fi drama Night Sky, Saturday Night Live signs off for the season, and *deep breath* we emotionally prepare ourselves for the series finale of This Is Us. We'll get through this together, folks.

THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH TONIGHT

Season 17 premiere Wednesday, May 18 at 9/8c on Fox

It lives! After a nearly three-year break that dance-heads worried would spell the end of the series, So You Think You Can Dance chassés back onto our screens for another season of hip-hop routines about robots and contemporary routines about feelings. Heck yeah! The long-running Fox competition series will look pretty different this year, with a new judging panel — tWitch, Matthew Morrison, and JoJo Siwa — that raises intriguing questions. Can JoJo scream as much as Mary did? What's Matthew "The Grinch" Morrison's vibe going to be? In a comforting bit of continuity, Queen of Cool 'Fits Cat Deeley returns as host. It's not SYTYCD without her. -Kelly Connolly



Series premiere Wednesday, May 18 on Netflix

Looking for a reality dating series that's actually sweet? Love on the Spectrum, the Australian Netflix series about dating on the autism spectrum, is coming to America. Love on the Spectrum U.S. follows singles who are looking for love as they step into the dating pool. Experts and their families are on hand to offer help and advice, but, refreshingly, the perspectives of people with autism are the focus here. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





More highlights tonight:



THE BEST SHOWS TO WATCH THIS WEEK

Emmy Rossum, Angelyne Isabella Vosmikova/Peacock

Limited series premieres Thursday, May 19 on Peacock

There are plenty of people who are famous for being famous now, but to her credit, Angelyne was doing it before just about anyone else. You might not know Angelyne if you weren't alive in 1980s Los Angeles, when enigmatic billboards bearing only her face and name started popping up throughout the city around the same time she began driving around in her signature pink Corvette, making this series from Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail feel intriguingly niche. Set during her rise to local stardom, Rossum plays Angelyne, while Martin Freeman, Hamish Linklater, and Lukas Gage co-star. This show seems like it'll be a big ol' spectacle. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, Night Sky Chuck Hodes/Amazon Studios

Series premieres Friday, May 20 on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon's got a thing for older people finding weird passageways to weirder places. Following Josh Brolin's "cowboy finds a hole" show Outer Range comes J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek's "couple finds a portal to another planet" show Night Sky. In it, Simmons and Spacek's characters keep their secret from everyone... until someone else shows up. Commence the sci-fi mystery! -Tim Surette [Trailer | Review]



Željko Ivanek and Rosie Perez, Now & Then Apple TV+

Series premieres Friday, May 20 on Apple TV+

Let's get this out of the way: Apple TV+'s new thriller Now & Then is completely unrelated to Now and Then, the 1995 coming-of-age movie starring Christina Ricci and Rosie O'Donnell. The only real similarity between the two is that both begin when the characters are teenagers and pick up 20 years later. But Now & Then (the show) isn't about getting into harmless mischief with your girls during the summer! It's actually about a group of school friends whose celebratory weekend ends with one of them suffering a mysterious, gruesome death. They vow to take the secret to their graves and go their separate ways, but are forced to reunite as adults when they all start receiving threatening texts. The series is bilingual, alternating between Spanish and English, and it stars Rosie Perez, Marina de Tavira, and José María Yazpik. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Thomas Jane, Troppo Daniel Asher Smith/Troppo Productions

Troppo

Series premieres Friday, May 20 on Amazon Freevee

Freevee nabbed this Australian series about a cop (Thomas Jane) hiding out in the swamps of Queensland after being falsely accused of a crime. His life is upended when a mysterious woman (Nicole Chamoun) pulls him in to solve a murder and investigate a missing person. It's based on the best-selling book Crimson Lake, and yes, people get eaten by alligators. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



David Letterman, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Mathieu Bitton/Netflix

Season 4 premieres Friday, May 20 on Netflix

David Letterman and his big, white beard are back for six more episodes of in-depth conversations with very famous people. His guests this season are Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Smith. In the release announcing the season, Netflix makes a point of noting that the interviews were taped prior to March 2022, which means Will Smith will not be talking about The Slap. I don't know, if I were David Letterman, wouldn't even release the episode unless I got Will Smith to come back to talk about what he did. A pre-Slap conversation with Will Smith isn't relevant anymore. But Letterman talking to JLD and Ryan Reynolds will be interesting. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Love, Death & Robots Netflix

Season 3 premieres Friday, May 20 on Netflix

Animation really is the perfect medium for science fiction, because our teeny-tiny human pea brains can't comprehend a live-action representation of the genre's potential. Love, Death & Robots, the Emmy-winning series of animated shorts in a wide range of tone and style, is proof of that. Season 3 features nine episodes (all less than 20 minutes long) covering everything from a super-intelligent mice army, to a global zombie apocalypse satire, to a sequel to Season 1's Three Robots. I'm looking forward to "Bad Traveling," an episode about a seafaring vessel stalked by a giant crab that was directed by executive producer David Fincher in his animation directorial debut. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Elon Musk FX

Friday, May 20 at 10/9c on FX; on Hulu the next day

Elon Musk became the world's richest person because of his ability to sell futuristic pie-in-the-sky ideas as if they already exist. The Times' latest FX documentary explores one of his most dangerous pieces of hype — Tesla's self-driving technology, which he claims is a "solved problem" even though it's been linked to deaths and numerous accidents. The documentary features interviews with former employees speaking out about problems with the autopilot technology. It's another reminder that the People's Billionaire is not your friend. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Review]



The cast of Saturday Night Live Season 47 Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Season 47 finale Saturday, May 21 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC

It's the final SNL of the season. For the next few months, you'll have to go somewhere else for sketches where one character acts weird and everyone else is like, "You're weird." It's a relatively low-wattage finale, with Russian Doll's Natasha Lyonne making her hosting debut and indie rockers Japanese Breakfast serving as the musical guest. It may be the last time you see some of the cast members, because there are 21 right now, an unwieldy amount, so watch it to say goodbye/speculate about who's not coming back. -Liam Mathews



Prehistoric Planet Apple TV+

Series premieres Monday, May 23 on Apple TV+

The biggest stars of summer 2022 are dinosaurs. We still have a few weeks before the release of Jurassic World Dominion, but Prehistoric Planet is here to hold you over in the meantime. Narrated, of course, by David Attenborough, this five-part nature documentary goes back millions of years to show us what the earth was like when dinosaurs, recreated using some super impressive-looking CGI, were roaming around. Apple TV+ is giving it the event treatment, premiering new episodes over five successive days. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Mid-season finale Monday, May 23 at 9/8c on AMC

Better Call Saul's last hurrah is being split up into two parts, which on one hand means we get to hold on for a little longer, but on the other hand also means that you can bet the wait between its mid-season finale and the second half of the season is going to be excruciating. As we inch closer to the Breaking Bad timeline, some major questions still have to be answered: What's going to happen to Jimmy/Saul/Gene (Bob Odenkirk)? What will become of characters like Kim (Rhea Seehorn), Lalo (Tony Dalton), and Howard (Patrick Fabian)? And how will those already announced Walter (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) cameos factor in? As usual, I'm excited and terrified to find out. The series will return with its final six episodes in July. -Allison Picurro



Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Series finale Tuesday, May 24 at 9/8c on NBC

THIS IS IT, This Is Us! The Pearsons are pears-done. This WAS Us. What started as a family drama about people who share the same birthday (remember that?) is ending its wildly successful six-season run as one of NBC's most popular dramas ever. As usual, the episode description is uninformative: "The Big Three come to new understandings about life." But you know what that really means: Prepare to cry. -Tim Surette





RECENTLY RELEASED



Emily VanCamp and Matt Czuchry, The Resident Nathan Bolster/FOX

Season 5 finale premieres Tuesday, May 17 at 8/7c on Fox

The Resident is NOT getting evicted. In a near 11th hour move, Fox renewed the medical drama for a sixth season on Monday, meaning Tuesday's episode is no longer in danger of being the series finale. But for longtime fans of the show, this episode is a big one anyway: Emily VanCamp returns as Nic — who died earlier this season — as Conrad (Matt Czuchry) reminisces about his past. Andrew "Blane" McCarthy also guest stars. -Tim Surette

