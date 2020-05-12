TV and movie casts, they're just like us. Who can say they haven't done a few group Zoom calls with their friends these days? Celebrities have jumped on the trend, except they've found that the most surprising and delightful way to use it happens to be cast reunions of our favorite shows and movies, often for charity. It's a great dose of nostalgia, and a good distraction from the coronavirus news flooding our TVs.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast just came back together on Will Smith's Snapchat show, the Parks and Recreation put out a whole new remotely filmed episode, and the cast of That Thing You Do! recently got the band back together, too. There have been plenty more, including some Office reunions, a High School Musical singalong, most of the members of the cast of My So-Called Life... the list goes on and on.

Check out some of the other casts that have been spending their quarantine reminiscing on the good ol' days, and see which casts are planning to get back together.

SMASH

The Actors Fund and PEOPLE are teaming up to make SMASH fans' dreams come true! The never-before-seen filmed Bombshell performance from 2015, in which the cast sang songs from the Marilyn Monroe bio-musical within the show, will be streamed on PEOPLE on Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c. The intermission will be a Zoom reunion with the cast including Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, and more! So get hyped, because it's time to let this show be our star once more.

Orphan Black

#OrphanBlack is BACK.



This Sunday, May 17 at 3pm ET, the original cast will reunite live on the official Orphan Black Facebook page for a two-episode table read benefiting @CenterLink and @SisteringTO.



See you there, #CloneClub. https://t.co/g0iryz0khc pic.twitter.com/ppOkDLEbd9 — Orphan Black (@OrphanBlack) May 11, 2020

The original cast of BBC America's thrilling sci-fi series Orphan Blackis reuniting for a two-episode table read. The news was announced on the show's social media channels on Monday, May 11. The table read, which will take place Sunday, May 17 at 3 p.m. ET and feature Tatiana Maslany, Evelyne Brochu, Kristian Bruun, Jordan Gavaris, and more, will be broadcast live on the show's Facebook page and benefit CenterLink: The Community of LGBT Centers and Sistering 24 Hour Drop In.

Community

'Community' Cast - Including Donald Glover - to Reunite for Virtual Table Read (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/DOkVD4jPLQ — Variety (@Variety) May 7, 2020

We got six seasons and no movie, but at least we're getting a virtual table read. The cast of Dan Harmon's Community is getting together to raise money for coronavirus pandemic relief needs. Joel McHale, Yvette Nicole Brown, Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and Harmon will all gather around their laptops to read the Season 5 episode "Cooperative Polygraphy" on Monday, May 18 at 2 p.m. PT. Fans can watch on Community's YouTube page.

Back to the Future

Josh Gad is continuing to make magic happen with his #ReunitedApart. He is following up his epic Goonies reunion by getting the Back to the Future cast back together on May 11. The reunion will be broadcast on his YouTube channel and donations will support Project Hope.

Happy Endings

Casey Wilson confirms the reunion of cult classic "Happy Endings" and promises new material | Variety After Show presented by @NatGeo https://t.co/08SZDSGrBz pic.twitter.com/5ANTzOnJ4r — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2020

Rejoice, Happy Endings fans! Star Casey Wilson has confirmed to Variety that the cast of the fan-favorite comedy, which ended after three seasons on ABC, will reunite for a charity script reading that includes new material. "We're gonna get together and do a little new material... the writers, they're tapping away," she said. There's no word on when it'll air, but it's likely to be a charity event akin to the Parks and Recreation reunion that raised more than $2.8 million for America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Desperate Housewives

Some of the ladies of Desperate Housewives, including Eva Longoria, Vanessa Williams, Brenda Strong, Dana Delany, and Marcia Cross, had a long chat with Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley about the show to benefit The Actors Fund.

Friday Night Lights

A few Friday Night Lights alums shared their favorite memories of working on the show. Clear eyes, full Zoom connections, can't lose.

The Goonies

Hey, you guys! Josh Gad brought the Goonies back together for his web show, Reunited Apart with Josh Gad.

Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek may have only recently ended, but that just makes us miss it more. But don't worry, bebés, because the Roses themselves recently came together again to thank health care workers.

Frasier

Hey, baby, I hear the Zoom chats a'callin'. The Frasier crew took a walk down memory lane and even entertained what a revival of the show would look like.

The Nanny

The cast of The Nanny put their own spin on the reunion and did a virtual table read of the pilot episode that even included a performance of the iconic theme song.

Melrose Place

The cast of Melrose Place dished on the best gossip in their reunion, including their opinions on the show's many romances and Kimberly's memorable wig removal.

There are a whole lot more cast reunions out there, and certainly more to come. Members of the Glee cast have chatted, Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton held a mini Harry Potter reunion, the Sonny With a Chance crew also came back together, and so has the cast of Victorious. We hope these never end, to be honest.