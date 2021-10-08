TV Guide's New Streaming Service Browser Makes It Easy for You to Find What to Watch

We've all been there: You're looking for something to watch on television but then you remember that means going through each of your streaming apps individually, not being able to tell what's actually good or not, hunting for the right genre that you're in the mood for, and then getting so frustrated that you jump out your window, run as far away as you can from your television, start a new identity in the next county over, and begin living out of a van.

You don't have to do that anymore! We're proud to announce the release of TV Guide's Streaming Service Browser, the easiest way to find something that you want to stream on television. It's like a search engine for streaming services, and it's totally customizable for your needs.

What does that mean? It means that you can easily look for a critically acclaimed action show on HBO Max, or a drama film on Hulu, or a newly released reality show on Netflix with just a few clicks. But what makes the Browser special is that you can also put in all the streaming services that you subscribe to and then search for the right show or movie to watch. Want to find a comedy with an 81+ Metascore on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Showtime -- because those are the streamers you subscribe to -- instead of browsing each streaming service individually? The Streaming Service Browser lets you do that.

TV Guide's Finder TV Guide

It's simple, just head over to the Streaming Service Browser and check off the appropriate filters on the left-hand side. You can look for just movies or just shows (or both), you can search by popularity, highest rating, or release date, you can browse by a variety of genres, and more. And while you're there, don't forget to add the shows you love to your Watchlist to get notified of news or remind you to watch a show at a later date.

As always, if you'd rather search by title to find out where a show or movie is streaming, just type the title into the TV Guide search bar, and right there on the movie or show's page, you'll see where it's streaming or where you can buy it. We're trying to make the tangled web of streaming easier for everyone because we'd rather you spend your time watching instead of browsing.