This week was a big one for the on-going impeachment inquiry in Washington, as the House of Representatives moved to the public testimony phase. Of course, that's not the only stop-everything news that's come along this cycle, and it seems to get more depressing by the minute. So, to help you zone out on things that matter juuuust a little less, here's a look back at some of the major moments in TV news this week.

Most predictable crash: Disney+ launched this week, and, since the app was not available to download until the day of, there were glitches galore reported across social media. That didn't stop the service from having a whopping 10 million sign-ups, though, andStar Wars fans in particular had a lot to talk about right away. Not only was there a new Greedo scene to chew on — the addition of the word "maclunkey" to the "Han shot first" exchange has brokered a particularly spirited conversation — but The Mandalorian's first episode definitely delivered. We even got to see some adorable baby Not Yoda action!

Biggest tearjerker: Alex Trebek is more than just a TV icon; he's an international treasure whose command of accents and historical tidbits in conjunction with his soothing presence at Jeopardy!'s podium has enriched the lives of generations. Trebek has been very candid about his battle with pancreatic cancer all year long, so, as a showing of solidarity, one contestant used his Final Jeopardy moment to tell Trebek just how much he means to him — and the watching world by extension. Trebek's emotional response to the gesture was truly touching to behold.

Best fan service: Chicago P.D. fans who've been rooting for Burzek finally got some payoff when Wednesday's episode revealed that Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is now expecting Ruzek's (Patrick John Flueger) baby, a product of their little crossover reunion. After some careful thought, Burgess has decided to keep baby Burzek, and Ruzek is fully supportive of that decision. The two still might not be together at this time, but this bundle will certainly be something for the 'shippers to enjoy.

The most bamboozling news: Friends is getting a reunion special! To repeat, FRIENDS IS GETTING A REUNION SPECIAL! Sure, it's still not official yet, and instead of being a scripted revival of the Central Perk crew's story it'll be a cast-centric event of some sort for HBO Max. But after so many years of fans being shot down over requests for something, anything to breathe new life into the series that's remained such a staple in our streaming queue, this news is SO very unexpected and welcome. [Picture us doing Joey's "Oh mommy, oh daddy" dance over this one.]

