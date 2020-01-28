Reunited and it feels alright, alright, alright. True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and Season 1 star Matthew McConaughey are teaming back up for a new series called Redeemer on FX. It's the first project announced under Pizzolatto's move from HBO to a joint deal with Disney-owned Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions, where he will develop projects for various streaming and cable platforms.

As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, FX has given a script-to-series order for Redeemer, which means that if the network approves the first script, it will order a whole season of the show. So, it's not official yet, but Fox 21 president Bert Salke describes the show as a "big priority for both companies."

Redeemer is based on a novel by Patrick Colman called The Churchgoer. McConaughey will star as a security guard and former minister who goes on a search for a missing Texas woman and gets dragged into a world of corruption that brings his past and present together for the mystery. That description sure sounds like it will fit right in that True Detective Season 1 sweet spot of spirituality, conspiracy, and murder in the South.

Pizzolatto was previously closely associated with HBO, as True Detective was the first show the then-unknown Pizzolatto created. The series soon became one of the cable network's signature originals of the past decade, raising the bar for cinematic limited series with its highly acclaimed and influential Cary Fukunaga-directed first season in 2014. When his deal with HBO was up, Pizzolatto and the network reportedly mutually decided to part ways. HBO retains the rights to True Detective, and it's possible that the network will still renew it for a fourth season with a new showrunner.

In a statement prepared for THR, Pizzolatto said, "I'm very excited at the opportunity to work with Matthew again, and really grateful and thrilled to have the chance to create new shows for Fox 21 and FX."

True Detective is available to stream on HBO.