Another iconic sitcom is getting reimagined, but we've maybe never been more excited to hear that than we are about this one. In this case, all of your favorite people — Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Alfre Woodard, and Sanaa Lathan — are coming together for a one-night performance of, drumroll, The Golden Girls!

Tonight, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET, the foursome will present their takes on one of the most iconic foursomes of all time in this all-Black reimagining, taking on the roles originally made famous by Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. The episode will also be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe. Better yet, it'll all be going down via Zoom, and it seems very easy to secure yourself a spot at the event: All you have to do is enter your name, email, phone number, and zip code here.

The event, which benefits the racial justice organization Color of Change, has a political message, too. According to the sign-up page, the goal of this reimagining is to"further engage our community and drive change." Signing up also gives you the option to receive messages about taking action as we get closer to the 2020 election.

It hasn't yet been confirmed which character each actress will assume, but based on the poster Ross posted to her Instagram, it's safe to speculate that she'll be playing Rose, while King will play Dorothy, Woodard will play Sophia, and Lathan will play Blanche. Honestly, this seems like pretty pitch-perfect casting to us.