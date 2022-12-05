X

Top Streaming Deals This Weekend: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, Fire TV Stick, Roku, Beats Headphones, & More

The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here — all deals under $200

Rudie Obias

We made it! It's Friday and the long holiday weekend is here. Now is the time to think about upgrading your home entertainment setup. Prices on last year's models are priced to move, so retailers can make room for their inventories for the latest and greatest this year.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming devices, streaming services, home goods, and more. In fact, we spotted an amazing deal on Paramount+ -- get one month of service for free!

Woman watching TV at home

Rejoice! The top streaming deals this weekend are here!

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free two-day shipping (sometimes even free one-day shipping) included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including discounts at Whole Foods Market; access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming; exclusive deals; and much more.

Scroll down and shop the best streaming deals, below:

Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus

Get one month of Paramount+ for free

  • Regular price: starting at $5/mo.
  • Sale price: Free for one month with promo code THEGAME

Right now, you can get one month of Paramount+ for free with promo code THEGAME at checkout. This deal is only for new or returning subscribers, so just about anyone can take advantage.

Here's how it works: Go to paramountplus.com, click "try it free" on the homepage, then "continue," then pick a plan (either the ad-supported Essential plan for $5/mo. or ad-free Premium plan for $10/mo.), then sign in with your existing account or create a new one, then enter the promo code THEGAME just before subscribing, and that's it. 

Sign Up For Paramount+ and Get One Month For Free

Showtime

Showtime

Just $4/mo. for Showtime? Yes, please!

  • Regular price: $11/mo.
  • Sale price: $4/mo. for six months

Showtime is on sale for just $4/mo. for six months, or $7/mo. off its regular price -- that's a nearly 65 percent savings. Afterwards, the subscription price goes back up to $11/mo. However, you can always cancel the add-on before the six months is over.

And as a bonus, you can start this promo with a 30-day free trial. Just think of it as getting seven months of Showtime for $3/mo.

Sign Up For Showtime and Get a 30-Day Free Trial and then $4/mo. For Six Months

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, $25 (was $30)

  • Regular price: $30
  • Sale price: $25

On sale for $25 (was $30), the Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to add video streaming to your TV. It might be small, but it's mighty, thanks to the speedy Fire TV OS and Amazon Appstore for quick access to Netflix, HuluHBO MaxParamount+Disney+, of course Prime Video, and much more.

It even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and voice search. Just ask and Alexa will do the rest.

Check out other Fire TV streaming devices on sale, below:

Shop Fire TV Stick Lite Deal at Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $38 (was $50)

  • Regular price: $50
  • Sale price: $38

Not a fan of Google TV? Amazon has the Roku Streaming Stick 4K on sale for $38, or $12 off its list price -- that's a nearly 30 percent savings. This streaming device has Roku built-in, which is one of the easiest and uncomplicated streamers out there. Just plug it into your HD or 4K TV, sync it to your home's Wi-Fi network, and download your favorite streaming channels -- including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and others -- and start streaming.

Shop Roku Streaming Stick 4K Deal at Amazon

ecozy Air Purifier

ecozy Air Purifier

ecozy Air Purifier, $70 (was $170)

  • Regular price: $140
  • Sale price: $70 with promo code N652SFXM and on-page coupon

Best for larger rooms that are up to 215 square feet, the ecozy Air Purifier -- which is on sale for $70, or half off with promo code N652SFXM along with the on-page coupon, at Amazon -- can clean and freshen up your home in minutes. And thanks to its H13 true HEPA filter, this air purifier captures 99.97 percent of particles in the air, such as odors, dust, smoke, pet odors, and more. Breathe easy!

Shop ecozy Air Purifier Deal at Amazon

SelectTV Streaming App

SelectTV

SelectTV Streaming App: Lifetime Subscription

  • Regular price: $479
  • Sale price: $100

Say goodbye to going from one app to another. SelectTV combines various streaming services -- including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and others -- into one, convenient app that organizes movies, TV shows, originals, and even live streams. Right now, you can score a lifetime subscription for $100, or $379 off -- that's nearly a whopping 80 percent off its list price.

Shop SelectTV Streaming App: Lifetime Subscription Deal at StackSocial.com

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds, $100 (was $150)

  • Regular price: $150
  • Sale price: $100

Want world class audio for cheap? Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds on sale for $100, or $50 off their list price -- that's a nearly 35 percent savings. Not only do these wireless earbuds have top tier audio with a comfy fit, they also pair seamlessly and effortlessly with just about any Apple product -- including the Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, and even the Apple TV 4K.

Check out other Beats by Dre headphones and earbuds on sale, below:

Shop Beats Studio Buds Deal at Amazon

Want more? Check out the best deals on other streaming movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video here.