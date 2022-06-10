Top Streaming Deals This Weekend — Save on Fire TV, Sony Earbuds, Roku, TCL 4K TVs, & More

The start of your weekend just got a whole lot better, thanks to all of these home entertainment deals -- courtesy of TV Guide. You're welcome!

We rounded-up the best deals on streaming services, streaming devices, wireless earbuds, 4K TVs, and much more. We even found a deep discount on the Roku Streambar at Amazon. It's on sale for nearly 25 percent off its list price. In fact, the retail giant has a number of Roku devices on sale this weekend, including the Roku Express, Roku Ultra, and more.

Scroll down and shop the best streaming deals, below:

Fire TV Stick 4K

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $40

Want video streaming on the cheap? The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $40, or $10 off, at Amazon -- that's a 20 percent savings. This model features 4K Ultra HD streaming and Fire TV OS with quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, and more. It also includes a handy remote with Alexa voice assistant built-in for hands-free navigation and easy voice search.

And since it's so small and compact, this Fire TV Stick 4K is great to bring with you to hotel rooms, if you want to catch up on episodes of Stranger Things on Netflix or Under The Banner of Heaven on Hulu when you're on vacation.

TuneIn Audio Streaming

Regular price: $120/yr.

$120/yr. Sale price: $40/yr. (about $3/mo.)

Right now, a one-year TuneIn Audio subscription is on sale for $40/yr., down from $120/yr. -- that's a 66 percent savings and breaks down to about $3/mo.

TuneIn Audio is an audio streaming service that delivers live news from CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Radio, local stations, and more; podcasts from RadioLab, Stuff You Should Know, TED Radio Hour, and more; live sports broadcasts from ESPN Radio, talkSPORT, and more; music from local radio and iHeartRadio stations; and internet radio from more than 200 countries all-in-one app.

Please note: This TuneIn Audio deal expires on June 11.

Sony WF-C500 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds



Regular price : $100

: $100 Sale price: $68

On sale for $68 (was $100) at Amazon, the Sony WF-C500 Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds are the company's entry-level noise-canceling wireless earbuds that can block out just about all background and ambient noise. These buds feature a snug, yet comfortable fit, clean and rich audio, and a long battery life up to 10 hours per charge. In fact, you can get up to 20 hours of juice, thanks to their included charging case. They're even splash- and sweat-proof, so they won't skip a beat during your daily run and workout.

Roku Streambar



Regular price: $130

$130 Sale price: $99

This weekend, you can get your hands on the Roku Streambar for $99, or $31 off, at Amazon -- that's a nearly 25 percent savings. This is a soundbar and streaming device hybrid that marries the best Roku has to offer with instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, and more with clear and robust sound -- thanks to Dolby Audio support. It's the best of both worlds; an impressive soundbar that's also a video streaming device. It even has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can easily sync your smartphone to it for room-filling music and podcasts.

Want more? Check out other Roku devices on sale, below:

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV



Regular price: $520

$520 Sale price: $350 (all-time lowest price ever)

Amazon has the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV on sale for $350, or $170 off -- that's 33 percent off its list price and the all-time lowest price ever. This TV features a big 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display; Fire TV for access to Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and more; and Alexa for quick voice search. And thanks to its low price, this model is ideal as someone's first 4K TV, or as a secondary TV for a home office or basement "man-cave."