With Father's Day less than a week away, there are so many deep discounts on home entertainment gear.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming devices, streaming services, tablets, and more. In fact, we included an amazing deal on the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. It's on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen on this 4K TV -- save nearly 35 percent off its list price. Trust us, dad will love this gift!

Scroll down and shop the best streaming and home entertainment deals, below:

Fire TV Stick 4K

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $35

Want video streaming on the cheap? The Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $40, or $15 off, at Amazon -- that's a 30 percent savings. This model features 4K Ultra HD streaming and Fire TV OS with quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, and more. It also includes a handy remote with Alexa voice assistant built-in for hands-free navigation and easy voice search.

And since it's so small and compact, this Fire TV Stick 4K is great to bring with you to hotel rooms, if you want to catch up on episodes of Stranger Things on Netflix or Under The Banner of Heaven on Hulu when you're on vacation.

TuneIn Audio Streaming

Regular price: $120/yr.

$120/yr. Sale price: $40/yr. (about $3/mo.)

Right now, a one-year TuneIn Audio subscription is on sale for $40/yr., down from $120/yr. -- that's a 66 percent savings and breaks down to about $3/mo.

TuneIn Audio is an audio streaming service that delivers live news from CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Radio, local stations, and more; podcasts from RadioLab, Stuff You Should Know, TED Radio Hour, and more; live sports broadcasts from ESPN Radio, talkSPORT, and more; music from local radio and iHeartRadio stations; and internet radio from more than 200 countries all-in-one app.

Please note: This TuneIn Audio deal expires on June 18.

Fire HD 8 (32GB)

Regular price: $90

$90 Sale price: $50

On sale for $50 (was $90) at Amazon, the Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablets out there, especially if you're a Prime member or just looking for a great Apple iPad alternative. It features a sharp eight-inch HD display for crisp and clear images and video, 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card), super fast menus and app launching, and a long battery life up to 12 hours per charge. The tablet also gets you access to all things Amazon, including Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Twitch, Audible, and more. Not bad for just $50.

Want a different size? Check out other Fire tablets on sale, below:

Kindle

Regular price : $90

: $90 Sale price: $60

The Kindle (8GB) is on sale for $60, or $30 off, at Amazon -- that's nearly a 35 percent savings. Instead of bringing one or two books to the beach or pool with you this summer, the Kindle can hold up to 3,000 e-books in one lightweight device. The e-reader features a backlight too, so it's ready to read inside or outside -- either day or night. It can even store audiobooks from Audible too.

Want more? Check out these other Kindle deals, below:

Roku Streambar



Regular price: $130

$130 Sale price: $100

This weekend, you can get your hands on the Roku Streambar for $100, or $30 off, at Amazon -- that's a nearly 25 percent savings. This is a soundbar and streaming device hybrid that marries the best Roku has to offer with instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Peacock, and more with clear and robust sound -- thanks to Dolby Audio support. It's the best of both worlds; an impressive soundbar that's also a video streaming device. It even has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can easily sync your smartphone to it for room-filling music and podcasts.

Want more? Check out other Roku devices on sale, below:

Fire TV Recast (500GB)

Regular price: $230

$230 Sale price: $155

On sale for $155 (was $230) at Amazon, the Fire TV Recast is one of the best ways to add a cable-like experience to over-the-air TV. Just plug in any HD TV antenna to the device and it will organize broadcast channels into a handy "guide," stream TV shows to just about any Fire TV device or Fire TV app, and even record like a DVR with up to 500GB of on-board storage -- that's up to 75 hours of TV. You can even record up to four TV shows at the same time.

Want more storage space? The Fire TV Recast (1TB), which features 150 hours of storage, is also on sale for $205, or $75 off, at Amazon -- that's nearly a 30 percent savings.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Regular price: $520

$520 Sale price: $350 (all-time lowest price ever)

Amazon has the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (manufactured by TCL) on sale for $350, or $170 off -- that's 33 percent off its list price and the all-time lowest price ever. This TV features a big 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display; Fire TV for access to Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and more; and Alexa for quick voice search. And thanks to its low price, this model is ideal as someone's first 4K TV, or as a secondary TV for a home office or basement "man-cave."