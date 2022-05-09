Kick off your week with deep discounts on home entertainment.

We gathered together the best deals on streaming services, streaming devices, wireless earbuds, and more. In fact, we even found a deal on Amazon's own 55-inch 4K smart TV, which is on sale for its all-time lowest price ever. If you were thinking about upgrading your TV, now is your chance to save big.

For the best deals, scroll down and shop, below:

Starz

Regular price: $9/mo.

$9/mo. Sale price: $5/mo. for three months

This week, Amazon has Starz on sale for just $5/mo. for three months, down from $9/mo. -- that's a 45 percent savings -- via Prime Video. Starz is one of the best on-demand premium streaming services with original series, including Gaslit, Outlander, BMF, Power, American Gods, and more. It also has hit movies, such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and much more.

Please note: This Starz deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? You can sign up for a free 30-day membership to take advantage.

Roku Express

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $24

On sale for $24 (was $30), or 20 percent off, the Roku Express is a quick and easy way to watch popular streaming channels -- such as Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, Apple TV+, and much more -- on your TV. It's a fantastic entry-level streaming device that's small and compact, which makes it ideal for travel.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV

Regular price : $170

: $170 Sale price: $100

Want a new TV for your bedroom? The Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV is on sale for just $100, or $70 off, at Amazon -- that's a 41 percent savings. The smart TV is really ideal for a small space like a bedroom, guest room, or kid's room, while it comes equipped with Fire TV inside for quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Starz, and much more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Regular price : $150

: $150 Sale price: $100 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $100 (was $150) at Amazon -- which is their lowest price ever -- the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are wireless earbuds with built-in noise-canceling to block out just about any background and ambient noise, so you can really focus in on what you're listening to or watching. They even have an amazingly long battery life at eight hours per charge with an additional 21 hours via their included charging case. In fact, just five minutes inside of the case will give these earbuds an extra hour of juice.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV

Regular price: $660

$660 Sale price: $370 (all-time lowest price ever)

The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is on sale for $370, or $190 off -- this is nearly 35 percent off and the cheapest price we've ever seen. This 4K TV features a big 55-inch Ultra HD display with a sharp and vivid picture quality, thanks to Dolby Digital Plus support, while it also comes with Alexa and Fire TV built-in for access to top apps like Netflix, Disney+, Showtime, YouTube TV, and much more.

It might be an Amazon-branded TV model, but it's made by TCL -- one of the best wallet-friendly TV manufacturers, so you're getting more bang for the buck with this 4K TV.





