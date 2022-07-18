The start of your work week doesn't have to be a bummer, especially since there are so many incredible deals for all sorts of TV watchers.

We rounded up the best deals on music and TV streaming services, soundbars, Apple AirPods Pro, and much more. In fact, we found an amazing deal on this Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV. It's on sale for 40 percent off, which is the 4K TV's all-time lowest price ever. It just might be time for a TV upgrade, right?

TIDAL

Regular price: $20/mo.

$20/mo. Sale price: $1/mo. for three months

Deals for music lovers! You can get three months (90 days) of TIDAL HiFi Plus for $3. That's not $3/mo. That's $3 in total for three months of premium and high quality streaming music (or $1/mo. for three months).

From Alicia Keys to Daft Punk and Jack White to Usher, TIDAL HiFi Plus offers more than 90 million ad-free songs that are Master Quality audio, Dolby Atmos, and Sony 360 Reality Audio supported. It even has more than 450,000 music videos, short documentaries, movies, live concerts, events, and original shows and music podcasts -- which are all available to stream on just about any device via web or mobile app.

Sling TV

Regular price: Up to $76/mo.

Up to $76/mo. Sale price: Starting at $17.50/mo.

Right now, you can get Sling TV for half off of the first month of service. The Sling Orange or Sling Blue plans are on sale for $17.50/mo. each for the first month -- both normally go for $35/mo. Meanwhile, if you want the Sling Orange & Blue plan -- which is usually priced at $50/mo. -- you can get it for $25/mo. for the first month. Meanwhile, Sling TV is also throwing in one month of Showtime, Starz, and Epix for free (a combined $26 value). Afterwards, the subscription jumps back up to their usual prices.

Sling TV features up to 47 cable networks -- such as AMC, BET, Comedy Central, IFC, TLC, Syfy, Lifetime, MSNBC, and much more -- that you can stream just about anywhere with just about any device. For a complete channel list, click here.

Roku Express 4K+

Regular price: $40

$40 Sale price: $30

Amazon has the Roku Express 4K+ on sale for $30, or $10 off its list price -- that's a 25 percent savings. It has everything a good streaming device should have; a low price, speedy menus and apps, and quick access to top streaming channels in 4K, such as Netflix, Paramount+, HBO Max, and much more. It's ideal for just about anywhere where you'd want video streaming on the cheap.

Want more? Check out other Roku devices on sale, below:

Apple AirPods Pro

Regular price: $249

$249 Sale price: $170

On sale for $170 (was $249) at Amazon, the Apple AirPods Pro are the tech company's best wireless earbuds -- thanks to their snug, yet comfy fit, audio clarity with deep bass, and noise-canceling settings to immerse yourself into your favorite movies, TV shows, music, and podcasts. If you're an Apple iPhone or Apple iPad user, these earbuds will work seamlessly.

Sony HT-S350 Soundbar



Regular price: $280

$280 Sale price: $198

Want to upgrade your home audio? The Sony HT-S350 Soundbar -- which is on sale for $198, or $82 off, at Amazon -- will beef up your TV's sound with robust and rich audio for a deeper TV watching experience and clearer dialogue. The days of rewinding 10 seconds to catch what people are saying to each other are over. The soundbar even comes with a wireless subwoofer for thumping bass and additional rumble.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV



Regular price: $400

$400 Sale price: $240 (all-time lowest price)

Amazon also has the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV on sale for $240, or $160 off its list price -- that's a 40 percent savings and the cheapest we've ever seen this 4K TV. It comes with Fire TV for fast access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more, while Alexa is built-in for voice navigation and search. Say goodbye to "hunting and pecking" on a virtual keyboard. Just ask and the voice assistant will make it happen.

At $240 for a 50-inch 4K TV, this deal is a leftover from Prime Day and a flat out steal!

Want more? Check out these deals on all sorts of movies and TV shows from Prime Video here.