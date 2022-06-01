Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Roku, Sony Headphones, Samsung Tablets, & More

Did everyone have a good Memorial Day holiday break? Good, because the start of your week doesn't have to be a bummer, especially with all of these deep discounts.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming services, streaming devices, 4K TVs, premium headphones, and more. In fact, there's an amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Tablet that's too sweet to pass up -- it's on sale for it's all-time lowest price ever.

Scroll down for the best streaming and home entertainment deals, below:

Roku Express 4K+

Regular price: $40

$40 Sale price: $29

Want video streaming on the cheap? The Roku Express 4K+ is on sale for $29, or $11 off, at Amazon -- that's nearly a 30 percent savings. It's one of the quickest ways to add video streaming to your TV with fast access to many of the most popular streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, and much more. The streaming device even comes with the Roku Voice Remote, which comes with TV controls and instant voice search across channels.

TuneIn Audio Streaming

Regular price: $120/yr.

$120/yr. Sale price: $40/yr. (about $3/mo.)

Right now, a one-year TuneIn Audio subscription is on sale for $40/yr., down from $120/yr. -- that's a 66 percent savings and breaks down to about $3/mo.

TuneIn Audio is an audio streaming service that delivers live news from CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Radio, local stations, and more; podcasts from RadioLab, Stuff You Should Know, TED Radio Hour, and more; live sports broadcasts from ESPN Radio, talkSPORT, and more; music from local radio and iHeartRadio stations; and internet radio from more than 200 countries all-in-one app.

Please note: This TuneIn Audio deal expires on June 4.

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV



Regular price: $170

$170 Sale price: $100 with on-page coupon

Normally priced at $170, the Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV is on sale for $100, or $70 off with on-page coupon at Amazon -- that's a 41 percent savings. This is a fantastic pick for a bedroom, kid's room, or guest room, thanks to its compact size, Alexa voice assistant, and Fire TV inside for quick access to popular apps, including Netflix, Showtime, ESPN+, Plex, and much more. A smart TV at just $100 is a steal!

Want a bigger size? Check out the other Fire TV models on sale, below:

Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones



Regular price : $150

: $150 Sale price: $98

On sale for $98 (was $150), the Sony WH-CH710N Noise-Canceling Headphones are one of Sony's premium wireless headphones that features active noise canceling to block just about all background and ambient noise, so you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts, or movies and TV shows, in peace. They also have an impressively long battery life of up to 35 hours, while a 10-minute charge can get you an additional hour of juice.

The wireless headphones come in Black and Blue (an Amazon exclusive) -- both on sale for 35 percent off their list price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Tablet



Regular price: $230

$230 Sale price: $180 (all-time lowest price ever)

This week, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet is on sale for $180, or $50 off, at Amazon -- that's 22 percent off and its all-time lowest price ever. This model features Wi-Fi connectivity, a crisp and clear 10.5-inch display, 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card) paired with 3GB of memory, and Android 10 operating system built-in. This is one of the best entry-level Android tablets for streaming movies and TV shows, web browsing, lite creative and productivity work, and much more.

Want more storage? Check out these other Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablets on sale, below:



