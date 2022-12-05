Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Showtime, Google Chromecast, Roku, NVIDIA Shield Pro, & More

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With the new year here, it's time to think about upgrading your home entertainment gear for 2023. And since there are all sorts of deep discounts with retailers clearing old inventory to bring in new stock, all things streaming are priced to move.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming devices, streaming services, and more. In fact, we spotted an amazing deal on Showtime -- just $4/mo. for six months!

Showtime

Regular price: $11/mo.

$11/mo. Sale price: $4/mo. for six months

Showtime is on sale for just $4/mo. for six months, or $7/mo. off its regular price -- that's a nearly 65 percent savings. Afterwards, the subscription price goes back up to $11/mo. However, you can always cancel the add-on before the six months is over.

And as a bonus, you can start this promo with a 30-day free trial. Just think of it as getting seven months of Showtime for $3/mo.

Google Chromecast HD

Google Chromecast with Google TV HD, $20 (was $30) Amazon

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $20

On sale for $20 (was $30), the Google Chromecast HD is one of the cheapest ways to add HD video streaming to your TV. Powered by the Google Assistant and Google TV, this device can stream all of your favorite movies and TV shows from popular apps, such as Netflix, Disney+, Showtime, and more.

Roku Express 4K Plus

Roku Express 4K+, $30 (was $40) Amazon

Regular price: $40

$40 Sale price: $30

Not a fan of Google TV? Amazon has the Roku Express 4K+ on sale for $30, or $10 off its list price -- that's a 25 percent savings. This streaming device has Roku built-in, which is one of the easiest and uncomplicated streamers out there. Just plug it into your HD or 4K TV, sync it to your home's Wi-Fi network, and download your favorite streaming channels -- including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and others -- and start streaming.

Read our review of the Roku Express 4K+ here.

SelectTV Streaming App

SelectTV Streaming App: Lifetime Subscription StackSocial

Regular price: $479

$479 Sale price: $100

Say goodbye to going from one app to another. SelectTV combines various streaming services -- including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, and others -- into one, convenient app that organizes movies, TV shows, originals, and even live streams. Right now, you can score a lifetime subscription for $100, or $379 off -- that's nearly a whopping 80 percent off its list price.

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro

NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro, $175 (was $200) Amazon

Regular price: $200

$200 Sale price: $175

Want a streaming device with more power? The NVIDIA SHIELD Pro is on sale for $175, or $25 off, at Amazon -- that's nearly a 15 percent savings. This streamer supports Dolby Vision 4K picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio for the very best in home entertainment, while it runs Android TV for streaming the most popular apps, like Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and more.

