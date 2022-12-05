Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Showtime, Fire 7, Echo Buds, Apple TV 4K, & More — All Deals Under $100

Believe it or not, but the holidays are just a few weeks away. Now is the best time to take advantage of these deep discounts on all things home entertainment and streaming.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming devices, streaming services, and more. In fact, we spotted an amazing deal on the JBL Tune 230NC TWS Wireless Earbuds. These top-tier wireless earbuds are on sale for the cheapest price we've ever seen -- just $50. No joke!

Sit back and relax, take advantage of all of these deals on all things streaming Getty Images

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free two-day shipping (sometimes even free one-day shipping) included with these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage, as well as other Prime member perks -- including discounts at Whole Foods Market; access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming; exclusive deals; and much more.

Scroll down and shop the best streaming deals, below:

Showtime

Just $4/mo. for Showtime? Yes, please! Getty Images

Regular price: $11/mo.

$11/mo. Sale price: $4/mo. for six months

Showtime is on sale for just $4/mo. for six months, or $7/mo. off its regular price -- that's a nearly 65 percent savings. Afterwards, the subscription price goes back up to $11/mo. However, you can always cancel the add-on before the six months is over.

And as a bonus, you can start this promo with a 30-day free trial. Just think of it as getting seven months of Showtime for $3/mo.

Fire 7

Fire 7, $45 (was $60) Amazon

Regular price: $60

$60 Sale price: $45

Amazon has the Fire 7 on sale for $45, or $15 off its list price -- that's a 25 percent savings. It's equipped with a sharp and compact seven-inch display, 16GB of on-board storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD card), and Fire OS and the Amazon Appstore built-in for easy access to popular apps -- including Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Amazon Music, and much more. Not bad for just $45.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS Wireless Earbuds



JBL Tune 230NC TWS Wireless Earbuds, $50 (was $100) Amazon

Regular price: $100

$100 Sale price: $50

Amazon has the JBL Tune 230NC TWS Wireless Earbuds on sale for $50, or half off their list price -- that's a 30 percent savings. These premium wireless earbuds are design for style, comfort, and, of course, world-class audio that's crisp and clear with deep and booming bass, in which JBL is known.

Echo Buds

Echo Buds, $70 (was $120) Amazon

Regular price: $120

$120 Sale price: $70

On sale for $70 (was $120) at Amazon, the Echo Buds (second generation) with standard charging case feature crystal clear and full audio with hefty and booming bass with up to 15 hours of battery life.

These earbuds also have noise-canceling settings to block out just about all background noise, so you can really enjoy the movies and TV shows you're watching or the music and podcasts you're listening to on your smartphone or tablet. This pair even has the Alexa assistant built-in for instant voice search and hands-free navigation.

Meanwhile, the retail giant has the Echo Buds (second generation) with wireless charger on sale too, but for $90, or $50 off -- that's a nearly 40 percent savings.

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K (2021), $99 (was $179) Amazon

Regular price: $179

$179 Sale price: $99

The entry-level Apple TV 4K (32GB) -- which is on sale for $99, or 45 percent off, at Amazon -- features the tech company's tvOS with Dolby Atmos for immersive and rich audio and Dolby Vision for sharp and clear picture quality support, as well as quick access to popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and many more. It also comes with access to Apple services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Fitness+, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade.

SelectTV Streaming App

SelectTV Streaming App: Lifetime Subscription StackSocial

Regular price: $479

$479 Sale price: $100

Say goodbye to going from one app to another. SelectTV combines various streaming services -- including Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, Prime Video, and others -- into one, convenient app that organizes movies, TV shows, originals, and even live streams. Right now, you can score a lifetime subscription for $100, or $379 off -- that's nearly a whopping 80 percent off its list price.

Want more? Check out the best deals on other streaming movies and TV shows from Amazon Prime Video here.