Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Samsung, Sony, Showtime, Google Chromecast, Fire TV, & More

The start of the work week doesn't have to get you down, especially since there are so many amazing deals on all sorts of home entertainment gear and services.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming services, streaming devices, premium soundbars and more. In fact, we found the best deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds. Amazon has a pair on sale for their all-time lowest price ever. And best of all? All the deals we found are under $100!

Meanwhile, you can also score almost 65 percent off a six-month subscription of Showtime (via Amazon Prime Video) -- that's just $4/mo.

Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with some of these deals.

Showtime

Regular price: $11/mo.

$11/mo. Sale price: $4/mo. for six months

Want to watch Yellowjackets, The Chi, American Gigolo, The Man Who Fell To Earth, Billions, and other hit originals? Amazon has Showtime (via Prime Video) on sale for just $4/mo. for six months, or $7/mo. off its regular price -- that's a nearly 65 percent savings. Afterwards, the subscription price goes back up to $11/mo. However, you can always cancel the add-on before the six months is over.

This promo expires at the end of the day on September 16.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Regular price: $60 for two

$60 for two Sale price: $35 for two with promo code LITEX2

Want video streaming on the cheap? Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $35 for two, or $10 off its list price, with promo code LITEX2 -- that's nearly a 42 percent savings. This is the retail giant's entry-level streaming device, which features instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and many other services, while its included remote comes with Alexa for easy voice search and hands-free navigation.

Google Chromecast



Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $40 (all-time lowest price ever)

Not a fan of Fire TV? Amazon also has the Google Chromecast on sale for $40, or $10 off its list price -- that's a 20 percent savings and the cheapest price we've ever seen on this streamer. This model comes with Google TV for access to Netflix, Hulu, Peacock, and more, while it also gives watchers strong recommendations powered by Google and the Google Assistant. Now you'll have no excuse finding something new to watch. It even comes with a handy remote.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live



Regular price: $150

$150 Sale price: $90 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $90 (was $150), the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Onyx Black) are some of the best wireless earbuds from the South Korean tech company, thanks to their rich and clear audio, snug, yet comfy fit, sleek design, and very impressive battery life up to 29 hours. In fact, you can get an hour of juice with just five minutes of charging time with their included charging case. Not bad for the cheapest price we've ever seen on these earbuds.

Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar



Regular price: $130

$130 Sale price: $98

Having trouble hearing your TV? Amazon has the Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar on sale for $98, or $32 off its list price -- that's a 25 percent savings. It has audio quality and clarity, while the soundbar's sleek, yet simple, design is made to blend in with your TV setup. The days of rewinding 10 seconds to catch character dialogue are over.

