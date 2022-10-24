Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Roku, Paramount Plus, Amazon Echo, Peacock, & More — Up to 60 Percent off

Looking for a good deal on all things streaming and home entertainment? We've got you covered.

We rounded up the best deals on top brands and services, including Paramount+, Peacock, Roku, and more. In fact, we found this incredible deal on the Amazon Echo smart speaker. It's on sale for just $50, which is its all-time lowest price ever.

And best of all? All of the deals we found are under $50. No joke!

We got you covered for the best streaming deals, so sit back and relax. Getty Images

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with some of these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Scroll down and shop the best streaming deals, below:

Peacock

Regular price: $50/yr.

$50/yr. Sale price: $20/yr.

New and returning Peacock subscribers can get an annual Premium subscription (ad-supported) for $20/yr. -- that's a 60 percent savings. Peacock is the home of just about all things NBC, Bravo, MSNBC, NBC News, Focus Features, Telemundo, and Universal Pictures, as well as live sports from WWE, NFL, MLB, and Premier League.

Paramount Plus

Regular price: $50/yr. (Essential plan)

$50/yr. (Essential plan) Sale price: $25/yr. with free Fire TV Stick Lite

You can get half off of Paramount+ annual plan with promo code UEFA50 at checkout. And as a bonus, you'll get an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (a $30 value) for free. This deal is only for new or returning subscribers, so just about anyone can take advantage.

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $30

On sale for $30 (was $50), the JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones are a top-rated pair with Amazon reviewers. In fact, reviewers love these headphones so much that they've earned more than 14,200 five-star ratings -- thanks to their lightweight design and top-tier audio with booming bass. Not bad for 40 percent off their list price.

Roku Express 4K Plus

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $40

The Roku Express 4K+, which is on sale for $40, or $10 off at Amazon -- that's a 20 percent savings. The streaming device offers popular streaming channels, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and more in glorious 4K Ultra HD.

Echo

Regular price: $100

$100 Sale price: $50 (all-time lowest price ever)

Looking to convert your home into a smart home? Start with the Amazon Echo. It's on sale for $50, or half off from the retail giant -- that's the cheapest price we've ever seen on this smart speaker.

Not only does this home speaker feature impressive audio, but it also comes with the Alexa voice assistant for quick voice search. Just ask Alexa anything from weather updates, sports scores, or play your favorite song and she'll get it done for you in a snap!

Want more? Check out the best Prime Video deals on hit movies here.