Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Roku, Google Chromecast 4K, Fire TV Stick Lite, Beats Earbuds, & More

Start your week on the right foot with deep discounts on all things home entertainment and streaming.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming devices, smart home speakers, and more. In fact, we spotted an amazing deal on the Beats Studio Buds. These top-tier wireless earbuds are on sale for the cheapest price we've ever seen on this model.

And best of all? All of the deals we found are under $100. No foolin'!

Sit back and relax, we got you covered for the best streaming deals. Getty Images

Scroll down and shop the best streaming deals, below:

Roku Express



Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $18 (all-time lowest price ever)

Want video streaming on the cheap? The Roku Express is also on sale for $18, or $12 off, at Amazon. When connected to a TV, it streams movies and TV shows. It offers some of the best streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and more.

Google Chromecast 4K

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $40 (all-time lowest price ever))

The Google Chromecast 4K -- which is on sale for $40, or $10 off, at Amazon -- allows you to not only stream Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and more on your big 4K TV, but you can also have the power of Google at your fingertips.

It's powered with the Google Assistant for instant voice search and hands-free navigation, while one of its biggest strengths is its recommendation engine. It pulls in trending movies and TV shows from Google and lets you know what not to miss. Meanwhile, The Google Chromecast with Google TV even comes with a handy and sleek remote control. Not bad for just $40.

Don't have a 4K TV, Amazon also has the Google Chromecast HD on sale for $20, or $10 off its list price — that's a nearly 35 percent savings.

Fire TV Stick Lite



Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $20

On sale for $20 (was $30), the Fire TV Stick 4K Lite is one of the easiest ways to add video streaming to your TV. It might be small, but it's mighty, thanks to the speedy Fire TV OS and Amazon Appstore for quick access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, of course, Prime Video, and much more. It even comes with Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and voice search. Just ask and Alexa will do the rest.

Amazon Echo

Regular price: $100

$100 Sale price: $50 (all-time lowest price ever)

Looking to convert your home into a smart home? Start with the Amazon Echo. It's on sale for $50, or half off from the retail giant -- that's the cheapest price we've ever seen on this smart speaker.

Not only does this home speaker feature impressive audio, but it also comes with the Alexa voice assistant for quick voice search. Just ask Alexa anything from weather updates, sports scores, or play your favorite song and she'll get it done for you in a snap!

Beats Studio Buds

Regular price: $150

$150 Sale price: $90 (all-time lowest price ever)

Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds on sale for $90, or $60 off their list price -- that's a 40 percent savings and the cheapest price we've ever seen. These premium wireless earbuds are design for style, comfort, and, of course, world-class audio that's crisp and clear with deep and booming bass, in which Beats by Dre is known.

