Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Fire TV, Roku, Apple iPad, Beats, Sling TV, Fluance Speakers, & More

It's Monday, but the start of the week doesn't have to be a let down — especially with so many amazing deals on all things streaming and entertainment gear.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming services, streaming devices, earbuds, home theater speakers, and more. In fact, we also have an exclusive deal on Xiaomi 34-inch Mi Curved Gaming Monitor, which is on sale for $119 off with promo code TVGUIDE17.

Meanwhile, we also spotted a way to watch Sling TV for half off its regular price. No joke!

Check out home entertainment gear and streaming services are on sale this week. Getty Images

Please note: Amazon Prime members can get free shipping included with some of these deals. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these low prices, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Scroll down and shop the best home entertainment deals, below:

Sling TV



Regular price: Up to $25/mo.

Up to $25/mo. Sale price: Starting at $17.50

Right now, you can save half on every package of Sling TV for the first month. Just pick any package -- Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange & Blue -- sign up with prices starting at $17.50. After the first month is over, the price jumps back up to full retail. However, since there's no long-term contract, you can cancel anytime.

Sling TV features up to 47 cable networks -- such as AMC, BET, Comedy Central, IFC, TLC, Syfy, Lifetime, MSNBC, and much more -- that you can stream just about anywhere with just about any device. For a complete channel list, click here.

Amazon Music Unlimited & Epix

Regular price: $15/mo.

$15/mo. Sale price: $1/mo. for three months

This week, new subscribers can get Amazon Music Unlimited for music streaming, as well as Epix (via Prime Video) for movies and TV streaming together for just $1/mo. for three months -- that's nearly a whopping 95 percent savings. Afterwards, the price goes back up to full retail -- $9/mo. and $6/mo., respectively.

Please note: This deal is only for Amazon Prime members. Sign up for a 30-day free trial to get this deal.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $20

Want video streaming on the cheap? Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $20, or $10 off its list price -- that's nearly a 35 percent savings. This is the retail giant's entry-level streaming device, which features instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and many other services, while its included remote comes with Alexa for easy voice search and hands-free navigation.

Roku Express 4K+

Regular price: $40

$40 Sale price: $29

Not a Fire TV fan? The Roku Express 4K+ is on sale for $29, or $11 off, at Amazon. When connected to a 4K TV, it streams movies and TV shows in glorious 4K Ultra HD. It offers some of the best streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more, while it also streams video faster and smoother than Roku's entry-level model with a longer Wi-Fi range.

Beats Flex

Regular price: $70

$70 Sale price: $50

On sale for $50 (was $70) at Amazon, Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are the audio company's top-rated pair. And since Beats is owned by Apple, this pair works like Apple AirPods, but at a cheaper price. They feature seamless syncing to just about any Apple device, while these earbuds deliver up to 12 hours of battery life per charge.

Fluance Signature HiFi Speakers

Regular price: $300

$300 Sale price: $200

The Fluance Signature HiFi 2-Way Bookshelf Surround Sound Speakers (pair) are on sale for $200, or $100 off at Amazon -- that's nearly a 35 percent savings. These premium 12.8-inch speakers are ideal for a home entertainment setup or a turntable for vinyl records. And thanks to their impressive audio -- which has been meticulously engineered and calibrated -- you'll get the most out of whatever you're watching or music you're enjoying.

Want more? Right now, Fluance is having an anniversary sale on speakers. You can save 20 percent on all of the audio company's passive bookshelf and bipolar surround speakers (all pairs) with prices starting at $120.

Apple iPad

Regular price: $329

$329 Sale price: $299 (all-time lowest price ever)

Apple fans rejoice! Amazon has the Apple iPad on sale for $299, or $30 off its list price -- that's nearly a 10 percent savings. While this doesn't seem to be the deepest of discounts, this is, in fact, its all-time lowest price ever. Equipped with a 10.2-inch Retina display, the Apple iPad (Wi-Fi only) is ideal for watching movies and TV shows, browsing the web, listening to music and podcasts, and lite productivity work.

Xiaomi 34-inch Mi Curved Gaming Monitor



Regular price: $699

$699 Sale price: $580 with promo code TVGUIDE17

Exclusive deal: Right now, you can score the Xiaomi 34-inch Mi Curved Gaming Monitor for $580, or $119 off with promo code TVGUIDE17 at checkout -- that's nearly a 20 percent savings. This UltraWide monitor is 30 percent larger than traditional gaming monitors, while it's also buttery smooth with a super high refresh rate (144Hz) for silky motion and action. It comes with an adjustable stand too, so you can place it in the perfect position.

Want more? Check out these deals on all sorts of movies and TV shows from Prime Video here.