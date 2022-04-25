It's Monday, but it doesn't have to be a drag. We want to brighten up the start of your work week with deep discounts. You're welcome!

We rounded up the best home entertainment deals on streaming services, smart home devices, digital projectors, and more. In fact, we found a fantastic deal on Amazon's Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, which is on sale for the cheapest price we've ever seen on this 4K TV.

For the best deals, scroll down and shop, below:

Epix

Regular price: $18 (in total)

$18 (in total) Sale price: $1/mo. for three months

Want something new to watch? This week, you can score three months of Epix via Amazon Prime Video for just $1/mo., down from $6/mo. -- that's nearly a whopping 85 percent savings! Epix is the home of popular shows like Godfather of Harlem, Bridge and Tunnel, War of the Worlds, and much more, while you can also catch hit movies on the streaming service, including The Hunger Games, Bombshell, Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, and many more.

Please note: This Epix deal is only for Prime members only. Not a member? You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime membership to take advantage.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $39

Want a streaming upgrade? Amazon has the Roku Streaming Stick 4K on sale for $39, or $11 off its list price -- that's nearly a 25 percent savings. It's one of the tech companies best entry-level 4K streamer, thanks to its speedy performance, simple and easy-to-use menus, and instant access to hundreds upon hundreds of streaming channels, such as Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, and much more.

Just plug it into your TV's HDMI port, sign into your streaming services in which you subscribe, and you're ready to start binge-watching your favorite movies and shows.

Echo Dot (fourth generation)

Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $28 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $28 (was $50) at Amazon, the Echo Dot (fourth generation) -- priced at the cheapest we've ever seen -- is one of the best ways to convert your home into a smart home, thanks to Alexa. While it can pair with just about any streaming device, the smart speaker can also stream music and podcasts in your home by just asking the voice assistant. Just say, "Hey Alexa! Play "Everlong" by Foo Fighters on Spotify" and you'll be rocking out in no time.

Meanwhile, the Echo Dot can access services like Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, of course Audible and Prime Music, and many others.

AuKing Mini Projector



Regular price: $100

$100 Sale price: $69

With the weather getting warmer, it might be time to start thinking about movie night under the stars. The AuKing Mini Projector is on sale for $69, or $31 off, at Amazon -- that's a 31 percent savings. The mini projector can throw digital videos up to just over 14 feet high, while it comes built-in HDMI and USB ports for streaming devices and flash drives, respectively. Just plug in a Fire TV Stick and project it on a white bed sheet or projection screen to enjoy your media in a big way.

But don't just take our word for it, the AuKing Mini Projector earned an impressive 4.3 out of five-star rating from more than 11,400 satisfied Amazon shoppers.

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV



Regular price: $830

$830 Sale price: $500 (all-time lowest price ever)

This week, you can pick up the Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $500, or $330 off its list price -- that's a 40 percent savings and the all-time lowest price ever. This is the retail giant's first Amazon-branded 4K TV (manufactured by TCL) features the Fire TV streaming platform with quick access to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video, and other streaming apps, a massive 65-inch Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision support for sharper and clearer 4K picture quality, and the Alexa voice assistant built-in. Not bad for just $500.