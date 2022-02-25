The start of your week doesn't have to be a bummer, especially with so many amazing home entertainment deals at Amazon.

We gathered together the best streaming deals on Fire TV Sticks and Cubes, Sony soundbars, and more. In fact, the Apple TV 4K is on sale for the cheapest price we've ever seen on the device. No joke! If you're an Apple enthusiast or just want a streaming upgrade, then this deal is for you.

Fire TV Stick

Regular price: $40

$40 Sale price: $25

This week you can score the Fire TV Stick on sale for just $25, or $15 off, at Amazon -- that's nearly a 40 percent savings. The streamer is one of the retail giant's best wallet-friendly devices with quick access to Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, and much more. It even comes with the Alexa Remote with the Alexa voice assistant built-in. Now you can use your voice to control your TV and to search for titles to watch across all of your streaming apps. Just say, "Alexa, play Upload on Prime Video" and you're good to go!

Fire HD 8

Regular price: $90

$90 Sale price: $50

Want a top-rated tablet on the cheap? You can score the Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $50, or $40 off, at Amazon -- that's nearly 45 percent off its list price. The tablet is a fantastic way to watch your favorite movies and TV shows, thanks to its sharp eight-inch HD display, a very long 12-hour battery life, access to the Amazon Appstore, and speedy menus and home screen.

Meanwhile, it comes with 32GB of on-board storage to keep more movies, TV shows, games, apps, and ebooks on the device itself. You can even expand storage up to 1TB with a microSD card. Now that's something you can't do with an Apple iPad.

Fire TV Cube

Regular price: $120

$120 Sale price: $70 (all-time lowest price ever)

Amazon also has the Fire TV Cube on sale for $70, or $50 off its list price -- that's a savings of nearly 45 percent. This little cube is the retail giant's fastest streaming device with fast access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Twitch, IMDb TV, of course Prime Video, and much more. It also has Alexa inside, so you can control anything that's plugged into the device with just the sound of your voice. This means you can control your TV and soundbar with a simple voice command.

Read our review of the Fire TV Cube here.

Apple TV 4K (64GB)



Regular price: $199

$199 Sale price: $170 (all-time lowest price ever)

Apple fans rejoice! The Apple TV 4K (64GB) is on sale for $170, or $29 off, at Amazon -- that's a 15 percent savings and its all-time lowest price ever. This might not seem like the deepest of discounts, but Apple products are rarely on sale, so it's a good time to pounce. It comes with access to your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu, of course Apple TV+, and more, while it supports Dolby Vision for a crisp and sharp picture quality and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio.

And in true Apple fashion, the streaming device is also seamlessly compatible with just about any other Apple product, including Apple AirPods, iPhone and iPad, Apple MacBook, and more.

Sony HT-S350 Soundbar



Regular price: $280

$280 Sale price: $198

Want a home audio upgrade? The Sony HT-S350 Soundbar is on sale for $198, or $82 off, at Amazon -- that's a nearly 30 percent savings. This Sony soundbar will seriously beef up your TV's sound, thanks to dual speakers and a wireless subwoofer with a combined 320-watts of audio power. There are even seven customizable audio modes depending on what you're watching, such as cinema, music, game, news, sports modes, and more, as well as virtual surround sound for an immersive viewing experience. Not bad for just under $200.