Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Apple TV 4K, Roku, Platin Home Audio, Fire TV Stick 4K, & More

In the lead up to Black Friday (more like Black November, right?) at the end of the week, there are serious deep discounts on all things home entertainment and streaming.

We rounded up the best Black Friday deals on streaming devices, streaming services, smart home speakers, and more. In fact, we spotted an amazing deal on the Roku Express. This top-tier streaming device is on sale for the cheapest price we've ever seen on this entry-level model -- just $18.

Ahead of Black Friday, chill out and enjoy these streaming deals Getty Images

Roku Express



Roku Express, $18 (was $30) Amazon

Want video streaming on the cheap? The Roku Express is also on sale for $18, or $12 off, at Amazon. When connected to a TV, it streams movies and TV shows. It offers some of the best streaming channels, including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, and more.

Fire TV Stick 4K



Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (was $50) Amazon

On sale for $25 (was $50), the Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the easiest ways to add 4K Ultra HD video streaming to your TV. It might be small, but it's mighty, thanks to the speedy Fire TV OS and Amazon Appstore for quick access to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Disney+, of course, Prime Video, and much more. It even comes with Alexa Voice Remote for hands-free navigation and voice search. Just ask and Alexa will do the rest.

Google Chromecast 4K

Google Chromecast with Google TV, $40 (was $50) Amazon

The Google Chromecast 4K -- which is on sale for $40, or $10 off, at Amazon -- allows you to not only stream Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and more on your big 4K TV, but you can also have the power of Google at your fingertips.

It's powered with the Google Assistant for instant voice search and hands-free navigation, while one of its biggest strengths is its recommendation engine. It pulls in trending movies and TV shows from Google and lets you know what not to miss. Meanwhile, The Google Chromecast with Google TV even comes with a handy and sleek remote control. Not bad for just $40.

Don't have a 4K TV, Amazon also has the Google Chromecast HD on sale for $20, or $10 off its list price — that's a nearly 35 percent savings.

JBL Tune 230NC TWS Wireless Earbuds



JBL Tune 230NC TWS Wireless Earbuds, $50 (was $100) Amazon

Amazon has the JBL Tune 230NC TWS Wireless Earbuds on sale for $50, or half off their list price -- that's a 30 percent savings. These premium wireless earbuds are design for style, comfort, and, of course, world-class audio that's crisp and clear with deep and booming bass, in which JBL is known.

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K (2021), $100 (was $179) Amazon

The entry-level Apple TV 4K (32GB) -- which is on sale for $100, or nearly 45 percent off, at Amazon -- features the tech company's tvOS with Dolby Atmos for immersive and rich audio and Dolby Vision for sharp and clear picture quality support, as well as quick access to popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and many more. It also comes with access to Apple services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Fitness+, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade.

SelectTV Streaming App

SelectTV Streaming App: Lifetime Subscription StackSocial

Say goodbye to going from one app to another. SelectTV combines various streaming services -- including Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, Prime Video, and others -- into one, convenient app that organizes movies, TV shows, originals, and even live streams. Right now, you can score a lifetime subscription for $100, or $379 off -- that's nearly a whopping 80 percent off its list price.

Platin Milan 5.1 Surround Sound Home Theater System

Platin Milan 5.1 Surround Sound Home Theater System Amazon

Want to beef up your home audio? The Platin Milan 5.1 Surround Sound Home Theater System -- which is on sale for $499, or $400 off at Amazon -- features a central channel speaker, a subwoofer, satellite speakers, and more, while it's also Dolby HD and Dolby Atmos compatible for a movie theater-like audio experience at home. No joke!

Meanwhile, Amazon also has the Platin Monaco 5.1 Wireless Home Theater System on sale for $899, or $200 off its list price. This home theater system features Dolby Audio, as well as fine tuning for precision audio from THX.

