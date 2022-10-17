Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Acorn TV, Paramount Plus, Roku, Apple TV 4K, & More — Deals Starting at $4/Mo.

Happy Monday! Don't let the start of the work week get you down, especially since there are so many good deals on all things streaming.

We rounded up the best deals on streaming services and streaming devices. In fact, we found an incredible deal on Acorn TV (through Amazon Prime Video), a streaming service dedicated to the best British and Commonwealth entertainment. You can save nearly 45 percent on two months on the Prime Video add-on channel.

Acorn TV

Regular price: $7/mo.

$7/mo. Sale price: $4/mo. for two months

Love Brit TV? Amazon has Acorn TV (via Prime Video) on sale for just $4/mo. for two months, or $3/mo. off its regular price. After the two discounted months, the subscription price goes back up to $7/mo. However, you can always cancel the add-on before the end of the two months.

This promo expires at the end of the day on October 21.

Peacock

Regular price: $50/yr.

$50/yr. Sale price: $20/yr.

New and returning Peacock subscribers can get an annual Premium subscription (ad-supported) for $20/yr. -- that's a 60 percent savings. Peacock is the home of just about all things NBC, Bravo, MSNBC, NBC News, Focus Features, Telemundo, and Universal Pictures, as well as live sports from WWE, NFL, MLB, and Premier League.

Paramount Plus

Regular price: $50/yr. (Essential plan)

$50/yr. (Essential plan) Sale price: $25/yr. with free Fire TV Stick Lite

You can get half off of Paramount+ annual plan with promo code UEFA50 at checkout. And as a bonus, you'll get an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite (a $30 value) for free. This deal is only for new or returning subscribers, so just about anyone can take advantage.

Roku Express 4K Plus



Regular price: $50

$50 Sale price: $31

The Roku Express 4K+, which is on sale for $25, or $15 off at Amazon. The streaming device offers popular streaming channels, such as Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and more in glorious 4K Ultra HD.

Apple TV 4K

Regular price: $179

$179 Sale price: $110

The entry-level Apple TV 4K (32GB) -- which is on sale for $110, or nearly 40 percent off, at Amazon -- features the tech company's tvOS with Dolby Atmos for immersive and rich audio and Dolby Vision for sharp and clear picture quality support, as well as quick access to popular streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and many more. It also comes with access to Apple services, such as Apple TV+, Apple Music, iCloud, Apple Fitness+, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade.

