Mondays don't have to be a drag, especially since we rounded up the best home entertainment deals at Amazon.

If you're looking for a deal on streaming services, streaming devices, soundbars, and more, then we have you covered. In fact, we found the best deal on the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV. It's on sale for 25 percent off, which is it's all-time lowest price ever.

For the best deep discounts, scroll down and shop, below:

Epix

Regular price: $6/mo.

$6/mo. Sale price: $1/mo. for three months

Amazon has Epix on sale for just $1/mo. for three months, down from $6/mo. -- that's nearly a whopping 85 percent savings -- via Prime Video. Epix is one of the best on-demand premium streaming services with original series, including Billy The Kid, From, Britannia, Godfather of Harlem, and more. It also has hit movies, such as The Lost City, World War Z, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and much more.

Please note: This Epix deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? You can sign up for a free 30-day membership to take advantage.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $20

On sale for $20 (was $30), or nearly 35 percent off, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a quick and easy way to watch popular streaming channels -- such as Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, Apple TV+, and much more -- on your TV. It's a fantastic entry-level streaming device that's small and compact, which makes it ideal for travel.

Wohome Soundbar S89



Regular price : $120

: $120 Sale price: $60 with on-page coupon (all-time lowest price ever)

Looking to upgrade your home audio? Amazon has the Wohome Soundbar S89 on sale for $60, or half off with on-page coupon. It's one of the best wallet-friendly soundbars with rich and deep audio, thanks to four 20-watt speakers and two bass tubes for clear and thumping sound. The soundbar is even Bluetooth enabled, so you can pair it with your smartphone or tablet, while it has earned an impressive five-star rating from nearly 2,300 satisfied shoppers.

Fire TV Cube



Regular price : $120

: $120 Sale price: $70 (all-time lowest price ever)

This week, the Fire TV Cube is on sale for $70, or $50 off, at Amazon -- that's a nearly 45 percent savings and the all-time lowest price ever. This is Amazon's most powerful streaming device, while it works with just about any 4K TV and soundbar set-up. The Fire TV Cube has complete voice control, so you can navigate anything that's plugged into it with your voice, while the streaming cube can launch and switch apps with ease -- such as Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, of course Prime Video, and much more.

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV



Regular price: $400

$400 Sale price: $300 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $300, or $100 off, the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV is one of Amazon's best wallet-friendly 4K TVs, thanks to its big 50-inch Ultra HD display, Fire TV for streaming Netflix, Hulu, AMC+, YouTube TV, and more, and Alexa voice assistant built-in for hands-free navigation and voice search. This is definitely one of the best "more bang for the buck" TVs, especially since it's on sale for, no joke, the cheapest price we've ever seen.





