Top Streaming Deals This Week — Save on Beats Headphones, DIRECTV STREAM, Fire TV, & More

It's time to brighten up your week, especially since we rounded up the best home entertainment deals from across the internet.

If you're looking for a deal on streaming services, premium wireless headphones, streaming devices, soundbars, and more, then we have you covered. In fact, we found the best deal on the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV. It's on sale for 25 percent off, which is it's all-time lowest price ever.

For the best deep discounts, scroll down and shop, below:

Fire TV Stick Lite



Regular price: $30

$30 Sale price: $20

On sale for $20 (was $30), or nearly 35 percent off, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a quick and easy way to watch popular streaming channels -- such as Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock, Apple TV+, and much more -- on your TV. It's a fantastic entry-level streaming device that's small and compact, which makes it ideal for travel.



DIRECTV STREAM



Regular price: Starting at $70/mo.

Starting at $70/mo. Sale price: Starting at $55/mo. for two months

You can score $15 off your first two months of DIRECTV STREAM with prices starting at just $55/mo., down from $70/mo. -- that's up to 22 percent off its regular price. The streaming service offers some of the best networks for live TV and live sports, such as AMC, BET, CNN, ESPN, MTV, TNT, and more, that you can stream just about anywhere on just about any device. It also includes Showtime, Starz, Epix, and Cinemax for three months for free. You even get a five-day free trial just to check it out.

But act fast and shop now, this deal ends on June 19. Click here for more info.



Wohome Soundbar S89



Regular price : $120

: $120 Sale price: $60 with on-page coupon (all-time lowest price ever)

Looking to upgrade your home audio? Amazon has the Wohome Soundbar S89 on sale for $60, or half off with on-page coupon. It's one of the best wallet-friendly soundbars with rich and deep audio, thanks to four 20-watt speakers and two bass tubes for clear and thumping sound. The soundbar is even Bluetooth enabled, so you can pair it with your smartphone or tablet, while it has earned an impressive five-star rating from nearly 2,300 satisfied shoppers.



Fire TV Cube





Regular price : $120

: $120 Sale price: $70 (all-time lowest price ever)

This week, the Fire TV Cube is on sale for $70, or $50 off, at Amazon -- that's a nearly 45 percent savings and the all-time lowest price ever. This is Amazon's most powerful streaming device, while it works with just about any 4K TV and soundbar set-up. The Fire TV Cube has complete voice control, so you can navigate anything that's plugged into it with your voice, while the streaming cube can launch and switch apps with ease -- such as Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, of course Prime Video, and much more.



Beats Powerbeats Pro



Regular price: $250

$250 Sale price: $180

Amazon has the super popular Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds on sale for $180, or $70 off their list price -- that's nearly a 30 percent savings. These earbuds are one of the best from Beats by Dre, thanks to their comfortable and secure fit, premium audio quality with deep bass, and a long battery life of up to nine hours. In fact, you can get up to an additional 15 hours of juice with their included charging case. The wireless earbuds come in a few colors, including Black, Ivory, and Navy. Take your pick!



Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV



Regular price: $400

$400 Sale price: $300 (all-time lowest price ever)

On sale for $300, or $100 off, the Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV is one of Amazon's best wallet-friendly 4K TVs, thanks to its big 50-inch Ultra HD display, Fire TV for streaming Netflix, Hulu, AMC+, YouTube TV, and more, and Alexa voice assistant built-in for hands-free navigation and voice search. This is definitely one of the best "more bang for the buck" TVs, especially since it's on sale for, no joke, the cheapest price we've ever seen.





