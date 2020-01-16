NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock is about to make your late night viewing not so late. The streaming service confirmed during Thursday's investor call that both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers will drop on the streamer hours before they air live on NBC.

Beginning in July, when the service goes wide, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will stream at 8/7c, more than three hours before the broadcast airtime. In the same vein, Late Night with Seth Meyers will then stream at 9/8c ahead of its broadcast air. Obviously, this is achieved because both shows are taped before a live studio audience earlier in the day. This is a huge move for late night TV, and it's great news for those of us who like to be in bed early. It will also allow for coast-to-coast viewing, meaning audiences on the West Coast can now catch Fallon and Meyers in the early evening!

Jimmy Fallon delivered the news at NBC's presentation, where he gave a special round of his hilarious thank you notes. He thanked NBC for allowing teens to stream his show early, and also apologized to parents that said teens would have their phones out at the dinner table because they're "Peacock-ing Jimmy Fallon."

The presentation also revealed key details about the service launch and pricing options and what programming viewers will find on the new service.

Peacock will officially debut on July 15.