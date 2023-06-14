This Upcoming Book will be the Perfect Gift for The Haunting of Hill House Fans

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.



Mulholland Books

The late Shirley Jackson's novel The Haunting of Hill House is a seminal piece of 20th century horror, and it recently spawned an adaptation on Netflix from creator Mike Flanagan that had everybody raving. And now Jackson's family has authorized a follow-up novel, A Haunting on the Hill from acclaimed author Elizabeth Hand. It lands in bookstores on October 3, and you can preorder it right now.

In addition to the physical hardcover release, A Haunting on the Hill will be available in a cheaper Kindle ebook form, and also as an Audible audiobook.

It's not hard to figure how Jackson's family was impressed enough with Hand to give her this shot--Hand has won three Shirley Jackson Awards, which are given each year for excellence in horror and horror-adjacent literature.

A Haunting on the Hill will tell the story of a playwright who plans to use the creepy house on the titular hill to plan and rehearse her new play about witches--and, unsurprisingly to us, things get pretty weird as this theatre troupe gets a whole lot more than they bargained for with this house. It's likely that the whole theatre and playwright angle will allow for some cool metatextual elements, which are always welcome in psychological horror. A Haunting on the Hill will be one to keep an eye on this fall.

