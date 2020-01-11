This Is Us is getting some fresh blood in Season 4! Series creator Dan Fogelman announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that Chicago P.D.'s Sophia Bush and Better Things' Pamela Adlon would be guest-starring in the show this season, though he was secretive about the details.

Fogelman kept quiet about Bush's upcoming role, but he had the following to say about Adlon's character: "A little bit later in the season, involved in Sterling's very intense storyline that I can't speak about, Pam Adlon is going to be doing [a role]... I can't say what she plays because it's a spoiler for Sterling [K. Brown]'s story," Fogelman told a small group of reporters after the This Is Us panel. "But Sterling has an unbelievable arc in the back half of the season, and she plays a very important — limited but important role in his story."

When we left off, Randall was juggling his responsibilities as a city councilman in Philadelphia with his efforts to get Rebecca (Mandy Moore) to see a doctor about her memory condition. Fogelman wouldn't say much about Randall's "intense" storyline in the second half of This Is Us, but Adlon's addition certainly sounds like it will be a turning point for him.

This Is Us returns Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 9/8c on NBC.

Sophia Bush, Chicago P.D. Photo: Matt Dinerstein/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images



