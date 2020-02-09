One captain will have to be the hero for another on this week's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star. This exclusive new sneak peek from Monday night's episode shows that Michelle Blake (Liv Tyler) is going to need some friendly assistance from her friends at the 126 after her EMS is flipped over and flooded with toxic fumes, with her and a patient trapped inside. After an unsuccessful rescue attempt by Austin P.D., Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and the rest of the firefighting team will jump right into action to rescue her using hazmat protocols. Unfortunately, it looks like the source of the noxious leak may be the man on the gurney.

Monday's episode, titled "Studs," will also follow the crew as they respond to a brawl at a male strip club, a protest, and that fire at a bull semen factory which we've been duly warned about. In addition to these calls, this chapter will also feature Paul (Brian Michael Smith) going on a date as Grace (Sierra Aylina McClain) tries to reconnect with Judd (Jim Parrack) and Owen endures some of the consequences of his chemotherapy treatment. According to TVLine, fans should also expect to see Owen meet a potential love interest in a beauty supply store, with Natalie Zea joining the show in a recurring role.

