These Are the Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix in June

Omar Sy, Lupin Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

Looking for the best new shows and movies to watch on Netflix this month? If you've been dreaming of taking an international vacation without having to pack for it, we have good news: Netflix is looking pretty global this June. Highlights this month include new episodes of the fun French crime caper Lupin, the Spanish teen drama Elite, the British comedy Feel Good, and the beloved Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience.

Some of the month's other big releases are the timely comic book adaptation Sweet Tooth, a docuseries about pop music, and, for your trashy summer fix, Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle.

Our list of suggestions for the best shows and moves on Netflix in June is below, but here's the full list of what's new on Netflix in June. If you'd like even more hand-picked suggestions, click over to our full list of recommendations.







The Best TV Shows and Movies on Netflix in June

Kim's Convenience

Season 5 available June 2

It's a bittersweet time for all the Kim's Convenience-heads out there. Fans of the charming sitcom, which follows a Korean-Canadian family who owns and operates a convenience store, were stunned this spring by the news that its fifth season will be its last, despite an earlier renewal for Season 6. But while no one wants to see it close up shop early, at least the final episodes are finally hitting Netflix so Americans can join all of Canada in mourning.



Feel Good

Season 2 available June 4

You might not always feel good watching Season 2 of Feel Good, but what makes the show great is its willingness to linger in uncomfortable emotions, even when its main character would rather not. In Season 2, Mae (co-creator Mae Martin) attempts to reckon with heavy trauma, while George (Charlotte Ritchie) goes through her own reinvention. And they've only got one season left to potentially work out their relationship issues; Feel Good is signing off after a short-but-sweet two-season run.



Sweet Tooth

Available June 4

Set in the aftermath of a catastrophic global virus, the comic book adaptation Sweet Tooth is a show for our times. The series follows a "very special boy" named Gus (Christian Convery), a human-deer hybrid on a journey across the American West, accompanied by an unexpected group of friends. It's just the right blend of strange, dark, and hopeful, with a resonance no one involved in the show originally could have planned.



Lupin

Part 2 available June 11

Lupin is back for another round. The crime caper follows Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a Senegalese man living in France who is influenced by the popular French character Arsène Lupin, a thief known as the "Gentleman Burglar" who does good by being on the wrong side of the law. As a young man, his father was framed for stealing an expensive necklace and committed suicide in prison, leading Assane to seek revenge for those who wronged his family. That sounds awfully serious, but Lupin is a fun heist series that's already a huge hit around the world. -Tim Surette



Black Summer

Season 2 available June 17

Basically the Fear the Walking Dead of the Z Nation cinematic universe, Black Summer chronicles the early days of a zombie apocalypse, as a woman named Rose (Jaime King) sets off on a dangerous hunt for her daughter. The adrenaline-heavy action horror series moves the action to winter for Season 2, making the title just a little bit inaccurate.



Elite

Season 4 available June 18

Nothing shakes up a prep school show like graduation. The smash-hit Spanish teen drama Elite said goodbye to some of its original stars at the end of Season 3, paving the way for a new class of rich kids with secrets. A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas in the fourth season, and they're bringing a new mystery with them.



This Is Pop

Available June 22

Dig into the untold stories of pop music with this new eight-part docuseries. The list of stars featured reads like one wild music festival lineup: ABBA, Shania Twain, T-Pain, the Backstreet Boys, Orville Peck, Hozier, Childish Gambino, Boyz II Men, and more take center stage. And they're not just looking back on their own history; the wide-ranging series also goes deep on how pop music continues to shape culture.



Too Hot to Handle

Season 2 available June 23

Too Hot to Handle, simultaneously one of the best and worst reality dating shows to film under COVID protocols, is back for another season of trashy nonsense. Can a bunch of hot people give up sex in order to win a lot of money? What do you think?



Sisters on Track

Available June 24

This intimate documentary tells the story of the Sheppard sisters, three Brooklyn-born girls who made waves on the national track and field scene, medaling at the Junior Olympics while living in a homeless shelter with their mother. The film is driven by their powerful relationship with their coach and mentor, but the girls' determination is the real star.



