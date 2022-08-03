Join or Sign In
It won't be long before we see another chaotic vacation
Season 1 of The White Lotus was a summer vacation to remember, and we don't have to wait much longer to follow another group of tourists visit a luxurious resort. In the first installment of Mike White's satirical dramedy on HBO, wealthy guests portrayed by actors including Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacy, Alexandra Daddario, and Sydney Sweeney arrived in Hawaii to unwind. Instead, their lives slowly unraveled.
Season 2 of the series will see a new group of vacationers staying at a different White Lotus property, which is set to be in Sicily. We don't have a release date just yet, but HBO has been revealing more of the guests with whom we'll spend our next vacation.
Here's everything to know about The White Lotus Season 2.
Variety reported on Aug. 3 that The White Lotus Season 2 will premiere in October. The trade also reported that production for the new installment began in February.
HBO confirmed on Feb. 28 that Coolidge will return for the second season of the show. In its first installment, she played Tanya McQuoid, a woman traveling alone as she grieved her mother's recent passing. Tanya developed special bonds with Natasha Rothwell's Belinda and Jon Gries' Greg in Season 1, and we're eagerly waiting for new connections to form between her and Season 2's characters.
Other members of the cast were announced Feb. 10. Theo James and Meghann Fahy will play husband and wife Daphne and Cameron Babcock, according to Variety. Will Sharpe is starring as Ethan Spiller, the husband to Plaza's Harper Spiller. And Variety said Leo Woodall will play "a magnetic guest" staying at The White Lotus.
Deadline reports that Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos fame will star in Season 2 of The White Lotus. He plays Dominic Di Grasso, who is traveling with his father and son. "Very excited to be joining Mike White and team!" Imperioli posted on Instagram following the news.
Aubrey Plaza is also joining the new installment, per Deadline. Plaza stars as Harper Spiller, a woman vacationing with her husband and his friends.
In addition, the Season 2 cast will include F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, and Haley Lu Richardson, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Abraham will appear as Bert Di Grasso, the father of Imperioli's Dominic Di Grasso. DiMarco stars as Albie Di Grasso, Dominic's son and Bert's grandson. Hollander will play Quentin, an English expat who is at the White Lotus property with his nephew and friends. And Richardson plays Portia, who travels with her boss.
According to Variety, The White Lotus Season 2 will be filmed in Sicily. Variety reports that the second season will be shot at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace in Taormina.
David Bernad and Nick Hall will return as co-executive producers with Mike White. Mark Kamine joins as co-executive producer.
Season 2 of The White Lotus will air on HBO.
The White Lotus Season 1 is streaming on HBO Max.