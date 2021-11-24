The Waltons' Homecoming Sneak Peek: See Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Sing a Soulful 'Silent Night'

Christmas is on the way with The CW's reimagining of the 1971 TV movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story, which was spun off into the classic TV series The Waltons. The CW version, rebranded as The Waltons' Homecoming, stars This Is Us actor Logan Shroyer as John Boy Walton, a 17-year-old boy in 1933 who feels torn between his parents' expectations and his own ambitions. John Boy is fundamentally changed when his father, John Sr. (Ben Lawson), gets stuck in a snowstorm as he's attempting to return home after finding work away, and John Boy is sent to save him.

In TV Guide's exclusive clip of the upcoming special, the Waltons, minus John Boy and John Sr., gather in the town church for an evening service. Sister Harriet and Brother William, played by Grammy Award-winning-duo Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., lead a candle lighting prayer by singing a beautiful rendition of "Silent Night," a timeless Christmas classic.

The Waltons' Homecoming also stars Scandal's Bellamy Young as John Boy's mother, Olivia. Richard Thomas, who played John Boy in the original TV series, narrates.

The Waltons' Homecoming premieres Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8/7c on The CW.