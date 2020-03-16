Season 10, Episode 13 of The Walking Dead, "What We Become," will be Danai Gurira's final episode as sword-swinging survivor Michonne. AMC has released the trailer for episode, and it contains some hints about where Michonne is going when she leaves, and how she's going to get there.

The episode will catch back up with Michonne as she journeys to a naval base in the Chesapeake Bay to get supplies to help fight the Whisperers. Her guide is Virgil (Kevin Carroll), who lives on the fortified island. He said he was just trying to get home to his family and would help Michonne get weapons to bring back to her people, but the jury's still out on whether he's really trustworthy.

In the trailer, Michonne and Virgil arrive at the base and find it abandoned. "The island's not clear," he says. "It was, until the others came."

The "others" are probably CRM, the mysterious paramilitary survivors who took Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and are known to scavenge supplies from all over the country. Michonne will find some evidence that Rick has been there — a note in his handwriting on a map, perhaps — and renew her search for the man she loves who she has always suspected survived the bridge explosion and is out there somewhere.

The trailer also hints at some fantasy or dream sequences, with Michonne wielding Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat Lucille in a recreation of the POV shot that ended Season 6, and Michonne leading two armless walkers through the woods as her bodyguards, like she was doing when we first saw her for the first time at the end of Season 2. Or maybe that one isn't a dream, and she's going back to her old travel technique as she sets out after Rick.

We'll find out soon enough!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.