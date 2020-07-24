After being delayed due to the coronavirus, The Walking Dead: World Beyond finally has a new premiere date, AMC announced during The Walking Dead's Comic-Con@Home panel. The long-awaited spin-off debuts Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10/9c on AMC, immediately following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead. World Beyond was originally scheduled to premiere on April 12. It also got a new trailer/sneak peek that offers the most footage from the show yet. You can watch that above.

The third addition to The Walking Dead franchise is unique in that it's a limited two-season run consisting of 20 episodes total. World Beyond focuses on the first generation coming of age in the apocalypse. They were the lucky ones, relatively speaking, living in sheltered existence until they decide to leave Nebraska and set off east on their epic quest. When trouble befalls their father, two young sisters, Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour), begin an impossible journey accompanied by two friends from inside their colony, Silas (Hal Cumpston) and Elton (Nicolas Cantu), who have their own motivations for going along. Huck (Annet Mahendru) and Felix (Nico Tortorella), members of the colony's security force who are a little older and more experienced than the heroes, also join the journey. Chased by walkers and adults alike and facing the real world for the first time, these teens will finally find out what they're made of.

Asked what role CRM — the helicopter-loving group who took Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) away on The Walking Dead — will play on World Beyond, The Walking Dead Universe chief creative officer Scott Gimple said they'll be a huge part of the show. "We find out a great deal about them," he said.

"They are a very mysterious force, and their security and the community they keep secure are incredibly secretive, but regardless, we go into that community a little bit. We don't get a deep look at it, but we get some pretty tantalizing hits to it," he said. "And then we straight-up meet people from the CRM. We see Elizabeth, we see other people. They're a constant presence in this story. They're a huge presence in this story. It explains a lot toward what we've seen on the other shows, and it invites new questions...there's a lot we're going to learn."

Julia Ormond, who plays Elizabeth, a high-ranking member of CRM, was asked if Elizabeth knows where Rick Grimes is. "If Elizabeth knows where Rick is, I'm not sure that she would tell you," she answered. "And if Elizabeth tells you, I'm not sure that you should believe her, and I, Julia, am not going to say anything because I'd like to keep my job."

Showrunner Matthew Negrete said that Season 1 is in the can, and he and the writers are currently working on Season 2.

