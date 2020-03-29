The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 14 introduced a new character who's a mystery to show watchers but familiar to comics readers. She's Juanita Sanchez, better known by her nickname "Princess." She's played by Paola Lázaro. Princess will play an important role as The Walking Dead moves from the Whisperer War storyline to the Commonwealth.

"Look at the Flowers" didn't formally introduce Princess by name, but her bubbly personality, purple hair, goggles, and pink jacket are unmistakable to comics readers. In the episode, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) were heading to meet Eugene's new friend Stephanie in West Virginia, and they arrived in a city that was empty except for walkers that had been posed in grotesque facsimiles of human behavior. They were handcuffed to restaurant tables dressed like they were having a tea party, among other disturbing sights. One rotten skeleton was draped in a jaunty purple feather boa. As they trio investigated this bizarre sight, they were surprised by someone shouting "Oh my God, hi!" They looked up to see a young woman, dressed as described above, holding an assault rifle, but seemingly very happy to see them. Almost too happy, to a possibly deranged degree.

In the comics, Princess reveals that she hasn't had human contact in over a year. (That's probably why she posed the walkers like that, to simulate being around people.) She joins the group as they pass through Pittsburgh as they travel toward the Commonwealth, in Toledo, Ohio. The show is doing this a little differently, as they're traveling toward Charleston, West Virginia, so she might not be the "Princess of Pittsburgh" like she is in the comics. Princess is a goofy gal who loves to make immature jokes, but she's a very capable fighter.

We'll see more of her as The Walking Dead continues, whenever that may be after next week, as the season finale has been delayed due to coronavirus.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.