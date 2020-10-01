We can't believe The Voice has already reached Season 19 — seriously, where has the time gone? — and it won't be long before a new crop of superstar hopefuls vie for the $100,000 cash prize and a record deal with Universal Music Group. For those of you who've been counting the days until the hit singing competition series returns, that agonizing wait will soon be over. Mark your calendars, the new season premieres Monday, Oct. 19 at 8/7c on NBC.

Season 19 will see Carson Daly return as the host, along with coaches Blake Shelton (who returns for his 19th season), Kelly Clarkson (who returns for her sixth season) and John Legend (who returns for his fourth season). Plus, Gwen Stefani will rejoin the panel for her fifth season overall.

The Voice Season 19: Premiere Date, Coaches, Auditions, and More Details

In light of COVID-19, would-be contestants first auditioned virtually for producers and the top potentials were invited to Los Angeles to take part in the Blind Auditions. Adhering to strict safety protocols, the in-person auditions were filmed without an audience in early August at Universal Studios Hollywood.

We don't yet know how differently the show will look when the new season debuts this month, but fans can at least expect to see those big red chairs back on the stage — and that's pretty comforting.

