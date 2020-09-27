Veep's notoriously bumbling politician Selina Meyer has gone on to greener pastures, but the actor who played her for seven unforgettable seasons is reviving her, sort of, in support of another famous Veep, Joe Biden.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won six Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for her portrayal of the perpetually behind-the-eight-ball politico, announced on Twitter Saturday that she'll be headlining a virtual Veep reunion in support of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin. Wisconsin, she explained in a short video, is a crucial battleground state for the presidential candidate to win the presidential election, so the cast is reuniting to raise funds in order to assist the local party. Previously, the stars of The Princess Bridereunited to support the same organization and raised $4.25 million with their live-reading of the classic film's script.

Dreyfus will be joined by cast members Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, and more, with showrunner David Mandel moderating. More unannounced special guests will take part, too. The event, which will only be livestreamed once, kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7/6c. Find out more about virtual admission here.

Veep event Photo: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Veep aired for seven seasons on HBO from 2012 to 2019; the political satire earned a total of 68 nominations and won 17 over the course of its run.