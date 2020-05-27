If you've found yourself missing The Vampire Diaries terribly as of late, might we suggest that you make like a Salvatore and drown your sorrows in some excellent bourbon? The IRL Salvatore brothers, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, have decided to reunite to launch their own bourbon company, and they've called their new brand Brother's Bond. We'd like to order 164 bottles, please!

It's fitting that these boys would go all in on bourbon, seeing as it was the Salvatores' drink of choice on the show, a fact that Somerhalder made note of when he announced the news on Instagram last year.

"Can you imagine if the Salvatore brothers had their OWN bourbon? Well, it's coming! @paulwesley and I have been working our asses off with our incredible team to make this happen," Somerhalder wrote. "WITH passion, hard work and an uncompromising quest/thirst for quality, we have arrived! We want to share with you something very special and dear to us. You've given us so many wonderful years as these characters and we want to bring you something to enjoy that brings back some great memories and some good times to come! It's going to be fun. We're going to be traveling the WOLRD meeting so many of you and launching this with some very fun parties I must say!"

The Vampire Diaries Stars Look Back at Filming the Pilot for the Show's 10th Anniversary

We'll obviously be eagerly awaiting our first bottle of this special brew. Somerhalder posted a link to sign up with the company, so if you're a fellow bourbon lover, get going!

Twitterverse Meet Brother’s Bond Bourbon. Please go to https://t.co/DJfQrVTa1x To sign up! We can’t wait to share this with you! Please share this with friends and family! If you were legal drinking age in the United States or in your home country! pic.twitter.com/laExNc91qP — Ian Somerhalder (@iansomerhalder) May 27, 2020

All eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries are currently streaming on Netflix.