Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Javon Walton has joined the fun for Season 3!
We still aren't sure when The Umbrella Academy will return for Season 3 and it's been over a year since that jaw-dropping Season 2 finale when Vanya (Elliot Page) and crew had their first encounter with the mysterious Sparrow Academy. While the wait has been long, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Season 3 is on the way and will, hopefully, pick up exactly where the Season 2 finale left off so we can find out what the deal is with this alternate-reality version of 2019 where Reginald (Colm Feore) is still alive and has created the Sparrow Academy, consisting of a different team of superpowered beings.
There is so much that needs to be explained and the odds of seeing the Academy go face-to-face with the Sparrows seems rather high — especially with the new team joining the Season 3 cast. Here's everything we know about the return of Umbrella Academy so far.
7 Shows Like The Umbrella Academy You Should Watch While You Wait for Season 3
At this point, we don't know when Season 3 of Umbrella Academy will premiere. However, production on the next installment has wrapped. Season 1 hit Netflix in February 2019, while Season 2 arrived in July 2020. So there is no precedent for a specific release window that would point to a future release.
Though production on Season 3 wrapped in August, we still have yet to see a trailer for the new episodes. Surely, there has to be one coming soon.
The Sparrow Academy: Everything We Know about The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Twist
In March 2022, it was announced that Euphoria's Javon Walton joined the cast of Season 3. "I heard a rumor… that Javon Walton is joining the cast of Umbrella Academy Season 3 — and I'm happy to confirm that it is true!" Netflix tweeted from the service's official account. Details of who Walton will be playing and how he'll figure into the season are still being kept under wraps.
A slew of other new cast members have also been announced for Season 3, playing the new Sparrow Academy from the alternate universe the Umbrella Academy landed in at the end of Season 2. Justin Cromwell (I Am the Night) will play Marcus, Britne Oldford (Hunters) will play Fei, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) will play Sloane, Cazzie David will play Jayme, and Jake Epstein (Degrassi: The Next Generation) will play Alphonso. According to Netflix, the series has also cast an "existential dread-inducing-psykronium cube" to play the role of Christopher, one of the Sparrows. "Christopher is a telekinetic cube of unknown origin," a character description reads. "He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear." That should be interesting.
Justin H. Min will play another version of his character Ben in this universe, leading the Sparrows team.
Of course, Umbrella Academy Season 3 will also see all of the main players from the series return, as well. Elliot Page will once again portray Vanya, alongsider Tom Hopper as Luther, David Castañeda as Diego, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison, Robert Sheehan as Klaus, and Aidan Gallagher as Five.
You can watch the first two seasons of Umbrella Academy on Netflix now. That's also where you'll find Season 3, once it's released.
The Biggest Differences Between The Umbrella Academy Season 2 and the Comic Books