The Umbrella Academy is finally back for Season 2, and we've got an awesome first look at the new season! You'll never believe this, but the world is ending... again.

When we last left off, the Umbrella Academy was traveling back in time before the moon debris could crash into Earth and bring about the apocalypse, and now we know exactly where — well, when they landed. In an action-packed sneak peek at the opening sequence of Season 2, Five (Aidan Gallagher) lands in 1963 Dallas, but his family is nowhere to be found. That is until Five realizes the streets of Dallas have been invaded by Soviet soldiers, and JFK has officially declared war on them. Whoops, looks like someone screwed with the timeline again!

Though Five is obviously out of sorts, the rest of the Umbrella Academy seems to have things well in hand as they battle the encroaching Soviets. While Luther (Tom Hopper) and Diego (David Castaneda) take a more hands-on approach to the fight, Vanya (Ellen Page) stops a mortar shell in its tracks, Alison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) rumors some soldiers heads to explode, and Klaus (Robert Sheehan) sets loose an army of ghosts. Ben (Justin H. Min) even pitches in with some ghost tentacles!

Unfortunately, not even Umbrella Academy can stop the nukes in the air, which means the apocalypse has officially followed the siblings back to the past. Just before they can all be blown to hell though, Hazel (Cameron Britton) shows up to grab Five and get him the hell out of there so he can presumably stop yet another extinction-level event.

Here's hoping Five's next attempt to save the world goes better than his last...

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 premieres Friday, July 31 on Netflix.